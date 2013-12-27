Fantasy Basketball: Buy Low, Sell High (12.27)

BUY LOW

TOBIAS HARRIS, Orlando Magic

Harris was a favorite of mine heading into draft day, but complications from a sprained ankle made most forget about the major fantasy impact he had at the end of last season. Now, he’s been upgraded from a recommended pickup of mine to the perfect buy low candidate. Since returning on December 13, Harris is putting up just 12.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.4 treys. His numbers have nowhere to go but up, and although he’s been better over his last three, averaging 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.7 threes, it’s still worth sending out an offer for him. The defensive stats will come in due time, and Orlando will give him all the run he wants.

TY LAWSON, Denver Nuggets

Lawson’s return from injury has been going a little slow, so now is the time to strike if you’re looking to acquire a legitimate point guard. Over his last five games, he’s putting up 14.2 points and 7.6 assists on just 37 percent shooting from the field. Running Brian Shaw‘s offense is the perfect situation for him, so eventually his scoring will be back. The window is small, but sending out an offer for Lawson is definitely worth a shot.

RYAN ANDERSON, New Orleans Pelicans

Anderson’s fantasy dominance was short lived, as Anthony Davis returned a few weeks early from his broken hand, but he’s still a very useful fantasy asset. Guys that consistently block shots and hit threes don’t just grow on trees, and while Anderson’s numbers are down (14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over his last three games), he still deserves a spot on your roster. He’s definitely worth a look if you need a versatile big man.

SELL HIGH

DWIGHT HOWARD, Houston Rockets

Personally, I won’t even consider selling Howard, but for those of you that can’t stand his poor free throw percentage and goofy off-the-court antics, now is the perfect chance for you to yield the most profit in a trade for the league’s best center. Over his last five games, Howard is putting up 24.2 points, 15.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks on 66 percent shooting from the field. A little bad free throw percentage isn’t enough to steer me away from numbers like that, but if you’re looking to improve in that area, now is the time to give Dwight up.

BRANDON KNIGHT, Milwaukee Bucks

Knight is definitely a rock solid fantasy point guard and the best one on his team’s roster, but he isn’t 25.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, which is exactly what he’s been doing over his last four contests. Look for an owner who is in dire need of a point guard and strike. Knight is legitimate, but he’s playing way over his head right now.

TIM DUNCAN, San Antonio Spurs

Duncan terrifies me in the fantasy world, because you never know when he’s randomly going to skip a game on account of his head coach, so now is a great time to sell him. Except one nine-point performance, Duncan has had a double-double in each of his last eight games, averaging 2.6 blocks per game over that span. His fantasy value is only held back by Gregg Popovich, but owners should still be looking to give away the superstar before it’s too late.

