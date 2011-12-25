Fantasy Basketball: Christmas Day Wish List

While making heavy-handed conclusions after just the first day of games isn’t recommended, it doesn’t hurt to have a list of things to watch and hope for during the first official day of this unique NBA season. Below is a Christmas Day wish list for fantasy basketball owners who have players participating in the first day’s games.
*** *** ***
Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks (12 p.m. EST):
– Healing for Paul Pierce’s bone bruise in his heel and a memorable Christmas Day performance
– Confidence and some form of a shooting touch for Rajon Rondo
– Protection for Jermaine O’Neal’s body, which will be heavily relied upon this season
– Extra rebounding opportunities for Amar’e Stoudemire, who will have to fight to maintain his rebounding average from last season now that Tyson Chandler’s onboard
– A place for Landry Fields in the Knicks’ offense
– A place for Iman Shumpert in the Knicks’ offense
– A huge start to the season for Toney Douglas
Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks (2:30 p.m. EST):
– A triple-double and a pristine touch from the free-throw line for LeBron James
– Minutes for Norris Cole
– Plenty of open looks from three-point territory for Shane Battier
– A significant place for Udonis Haslem in the Heat’s rotation
– A glimmer of hope from Rodrigue Beaubois
– A performance to serve as an accurate indicator of Vince Carter’s value this season
– Enough minutes for Lamar Odom
@Doc,
I’m in a roto league with this lineup:
G:
Raymond Felton
Tyreke Evans
Rodney Stuckey
Kemba Walker
Beno Udrich
F:
Luol Deng
Rashard Lewis
C:
Al Jefferson
LaMarcus Aldridge
Channing Frye
Ryan Anderson
Amir Johnson
you recommended picking up some 3s and blks and get rid of some guards… who would you target?
a quick look on the free agent list has
Joel Anthony
Ekpe Udoh
Brendan Haywood
Ronny Turiaf
Larry Sanders
Spencer Hawes
Andris Biedrins
would you recommend swapping anyone on the lineup for one of these guys? Bierdrins looked pretty good against the clips!
Thanks!!