Fantasy Basketball: Christmas Day Wish List

The 2011-12 NBA season is finally within reach, ready to be ripped open by the childishly eager fingers of ravenous fans. For fantasy basketball owners, the joy comes with a bit of business. Once they cut through the excitement of seeing the first tip-off of the season, they’ll immediately wonder how their draft picks will pay off, what clues they can pick up in the early going and which players sitting in the free-agent pool might be worth a pickup.

While making heavy-handed conclusions after just the first day of games isn’t recommended, it doesn’t hurt to have a list of things to watch and hope for during the first official day of this unique NBA season. Below is a Christmas Day wish list for fantasy basketball owners who have players participating in the first day’s games.

*** *** ***

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks (12 p.m. EST):

– Healing for Paul Pierce’s bone bruise in his heel and a memorable Christmas Day performance

– Confidence and some form of a shooting touch for Rajon Rondo

– Protection for Jermaine O’Neal’s body, which will be heavily relied upon this season

– Extra rebounding opportunities for Amar’e Stoudemire, who will have to fight to maintain his rebounding average from last season now that Tyson Chandler’s onboard

– A place for Landry Fields in the Knicks’ offense

– A place for Iman Shumpert in the Knicks’ offense

– A huge start to the season for Toney Douglas

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks (2:30 p.m. EST):

– A triple-double and a pristine touch from the free-throw line for LeBron James

– Minutes for Norris Cole

– Plenty of open looks from three-point territory for Shane Battier

– A significant place for Udonis Haslem in the Heat’s rotation

– A glimmer of hope from Rodrigue Beaubois

– A performance to serve as an accurate indicator of Vince Carter’s value this season

– Enough minutes for Lamar Odom