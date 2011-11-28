Fantasy Basketball Is Back: 7 Important Things To Keep In Mind

We’ll be looking at the finer points of the upcoming NBA season from a fantasy basketball perspective in the coming weeks. For now, here are some things fantasy owners should pay attention to:
1. Brief preseason
Dec. 9 is the day when training camps and free agency will begin, which leaves just 16 days before the start of the season on Dec. 25. This means fantasy drafts should be held off until at least a few days after Dec. 9, so we can see where the more relevant free agents (e.g., David West, Nene, Tyson Chandler, Marc Gasol and Samuel Dalembert) will land. It also means that fantasy owners shouldn’t lean too much on the preseason period and however many games will be scheduled to educate themselves on players’ values for the 2011-12 season.
2. NBA players playing overseas
Fantasy owners should remember that some NBA players took to international leagues during the lockout, and that some of these players signed contracts without opt-out clauses. Wilson Chandler, J.R. Smith and Kenyon Martin are among the players who have contracts without opt-out clauses. They may be able to wiggle their way out of those contracts and back to the U.S. for the upcoming NBA season, but their situations should obviously be monitored.
3. Tried and true
The insufficient time for rookies and free agents on the move to jell with their squads, and for new coaches to build an understanding of their teams, means a premium will be placed on players whose fantasy values are more certain, along with productive players on teams that won’t see too much change during the free-agency period. This also means sleepers should be examined with sober eyes in your drafts.
