Fantasy Basketball: The All-Stars of The NBA’s First Half

Hoops demands that we break down its players not just by stats but by the time and place they occur. Not fantasy hoops, though, where cold calculations rule the day and the matchup. Who are the‘s picks for the five best-producing players from each conference, plus reserves, of the first half? Hit the jump to find out.

*** *** ***

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PG: Kyrie Irving, 23.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 treys, 1.7 steals, 0.4 blocks

He may not be the best point guard in the NBA just yet, but in fantasy, only Chris Paul is better. Kyrie got off on the wrong track, missing 11 games because of a broken finger in November and December, but has overcome the whispers that he might never fulfill his potential because of injuries. Irving hasn’t missed a game since and looks to be the future king of all point guards.

SG: Paul George. 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.2 treys, 0.8 steals, 0.7 blocks

For the first time in a long time, Dwyane Wade is no longer fantasy’s best Eastern Conference shooting guard. The emergence of Paul George has been incredible, making many forget that Danny Granger, Indiana’s best scorer since Reggie Miller retired, ever existed. George was selected with the 10th pick in the 2010 NBA Draft and was very little known from his days in Fresno State up until his breakout campaign this year. Now, George is here to stay.

SF: LeBron James. 27.1 points. 8.1 rebounds. 6.9 assists. 1.4 treys. 1.7 steals. 0.9 blocks

I could go on and on about how great it is to own LeBron James in fantasy, but for your sake, I’ll keep it short and to the point: LeBron is by far the best basketball player on the planet. His fantasy value is incomparable to anyone else in the league. When you have a threat to drop triple-double like LeBron, you never have to punt a category and you can rely on him to be playing night in and night out. He can single-handedly put your fantasy team on his back and take you to the championship. This year, he’s averaging career highs in both rebounds and field goal percentage. It’s scary, but the King is only getting better.

PF: Carmelo Anthony, 28.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 treys, 0.8 steals, 0.5 blocks

Mike Woodson‘s decision to start ‘Melo at the four has paid dividends for both the Knicks and fantasy owners everywhere. Rebounds and blocks can be made up elsewhere, but no other power forward comes near his 28.6 points and 2.7 threes per game. While the MVP talk has cooled down since the Knicks’ hot start faded, he has still been balling out. His fantasy value lies just where his real-life value does. He’s one of the most dominant players offensively, but you’re not building your defensive categories around him.

C: Joakim Noah, 11.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 steals, 2.0 blocks

Noah is having a career year and with Roy Hibbert underachieving offensively and Tyson Chandler not contributing much outside of rebounding, he is an easy choice for the East’s starting center. Outside of his amazing defensive stats, Noah is putting up career highs in points and assists (as well as rebounds, steals, and blocks). He’s your prototypical hustle player and brings it every night no matter what. If you’re concerned about his recent plantar fasciitis, I don’t blame you for selling him, but you can’t take away the great first half he had this season.

RESERVES

Dwyane Wade: 21.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.8 blocks

Those numbers represent a down year for Wade. Sign me up.

Jrue Holiday: 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.0 treys, 1.5 steals, 0.4 blocks

Took the reigns and ran with them after Iggy’s departure.

Josh Smith: 17.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.8 treys, 1.2 steals, 2.1 blocks

After a slow start, Smoove’s numbers are right around his career norms.

Greg Monroe: 16.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks

Monroe has developed into the league’s best passing big man.

Brook Lopez: 19.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 52 percent FG, 0.5 steals, 2.2 blocks

Slipped in most drafts but has been playing like a legitimate first-team center.

Chris Bosh : 17.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 55 percent FG, 0.8 steals, 1.2 blocks

Welcome back Chris Bosh‘s blocks! Glad you finally made it from Toronto.

Paul Pierce: 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.8 treys, 1.3 steals, 0.3 blocks

Seems to be ageless. Still dropping 50 and triple-doubles in games.