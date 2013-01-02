Fantasy Basketball: The Week’s Best Pickups (1.2)

FRESH PICKINGS:

Isaiah Thomas (55 percent owned in Yahoo!, 59 percent in ESPN)

After recent clamoring from the Sacramento locker room and a minor injury to Aaron Brooks, Isaiah Thomas has finally been given a chance to start. Since gaining his new gig, he’s putting up 16.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 treys, and is a safe bet to be a factor for you in those categories if he continues to man the point in the starting five.

Matt Barnes (42 percent owned in Y!, 69 percent in ESPN)

There’s no team hotter in the NBA than the Clippers and despite their depth, they’re still producing tons of players that are fantasy roster worthy. The latest hot pickup is Matt Barnes. In the month of December, Barnes averaged 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 treys, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks. He wont hurt any particular category for your team and while he may not have the most upside for the long run, he can definitely help you win some weeks for the short term.

John Salmons (15 percent owned in Y!, 20 percent in ESPN)

Salmons’ recent surge is probably attributed more to the absence of Tyreke Evans than anything else, but if your playing the hot hand with the bottom of your roster, very few available players are performing better. Over his last five games, he’s averaging 15.0 points, 4.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 treys and should continue to produce as long as Evans continues to be sidelined.

Lamar Odom (nine percent owned in Y!, three percent in ESPN)

Lamar Odom doesn’t have half the value he had in fantasy a few years ago, but the way Lamar and his team have been playing of late makes him an intriguing add. Over his last five games, he’s putting up just 3.4 points, but 8.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 blocks. If you can take the hit in scoring, Odom can help you in virtually any given category on any night, but has been more of a rebounding and shotblocking specialist of late, making him worth a speculative add for the near future.

LAST CALL

These guys were mentioned in last week’s edition. Go grab them if they’re still around.

Amar’e Stoudemire

Amar’e may not have the fantasy value he once did, but he’s definitely better than what is on your wire.

Kawhi Leonard

Leonard is a steals specialist who offers great percentages and blocks for a two guard.

Jarrett Jack

Jack’s stock is at an all-time high after a fantastic month of December.

Hedo Turkoglu

He may not pan out but he’s worth a look if you have nothing to lose.

INJURIES

These players will be out for an extended period of time, but if an impatient owner cuts them and you can afford to sit on an injury for a while, they are well worth the wait.

Anderson Varejao (should be back in a week)

Andrew Bynum (no set timetable for a return yet)

John Wall (should be back in the next few weeks)

Raymond Felton (should be back in a month or so)

Andrea Bargnani (should be back in a month or so)

Tyreke Evans (no set timetable for a return)

Danny Granger (should be back in a month or two)

Glen Davis (should be back in a month or so)

Derrick Rose (no set timetable for a return yet)

Who’s been your best pickup this year?

