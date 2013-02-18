Fantasy Basketball: The Week’s Best Pickups 2.18

Hoops demands that we break down its players not just by stats but by the time and place they occur. Not fantasy hoops, though, where cold calculations rule the day and the matchup. Who are the Fantasy Doctor’s choices for this week’s best pick ups? Hit the jump to find out.

FRESH PICKINGS

Enes Kanter (4 percent owned in Yahoo!, one percent in ESPN)/Derrick Favors (60 percent owned in Y!, 40 percent in ESPN)

This week, it’s especially important to keep your eye on trades. With the logjam in the frontcourt for the Utah Jazz, it is highly likely that either Al Jefferson or Paul Millsap will be sent packing. Both will be hitting free agency this summer, and with Utah’s reluctance to throw cash at players in the past, it makes a lot of sense to keep one and trade other to get something while you can. This means that Favors and Kanter will benefit the most (If Millsap is moved, look for Favors and if Jefferson is moved look for Kanter). Neither has any stats worth bragging about right now, but if given 30-plus minutes a game, can give you tons of rebounds and blocked shots. Stay ready as the trade deadline nears.

Kris Humphries (50 percent owned in Y!, 22 percent in ESPN)

If nothing else, briefly marrying Kim Kardashian gets you 50-percent ownerships in one of the Internet’s most popular fantasy sites. Humphries’ fantasy game has been pretty atrocious so far this year, due mostly to his loss of minutes and similarity to Reggie Evans. With a large, expiring deal and Brooklyn’s knack for wanting to make a splash lately, it is possible Humphries could be on his way out of town. Humphries could possibly approach the 10 rebounds per game that most drafted him to get if given playing time elsewhere. One team rumored to have interest is Charlotte, whose lack of big men creates a great opportunity for Humphries to succeed. Stay tuned to see if a deal materializes.

Ben Gordon (19 percent owned in Y!, 39 percent in ESPN)

One last player who is still widely available and has been mentioned in trade rumors is Gordon. While he hasn’t really been a factor in the fantasy game since his Chicago days, Gordon could still provide some punch for your offensive stats if given a Sixth Man role on a decent enough team. I wouldn’t go out and grab him until something definitely goes down, but keep your eyes peeled in case it does.

Chauncey Billups (36 percent owned in Y!, 37 percent in ESPN)

Billups is someone we have mentioned before, only to be let down by injury after just three games. This time around, Chauncey is already four games deep and has been heating up over his last couple. In those games, averaged 20.0 points, 4.5 treys and 2.0 steals in 18 minutes. While that pace is extremely unsustainable, two-plus treys and a steal and a half can easily be achieved even if Billups is held on a minute restriction. He’s not going to carry fantasy teams the way he used to, but Chauncey can most definitely still be a valuable player to your squad.

Jeff Green (24 percent owned in Y!, 27 percent in ESPN)

Green has also been mentioned before as a pickup in deeper leagues, but with the loss of Jared Sullinger for the rest of the season, Green has been stepping up his game to the point of being roster worthy in tons of others. Over his last four games, Green is averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 treys, 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks. He played almost 42 minutes in last week’s triple-overtime thriller against Denver, so Green is good to go. As long as he’s seeing 25-30 minutes a night, Green makes for a solid pickup.

LAST CALL

These guys were mentioned in last week’s edition. You have permission to grab them if they’re still around.

Byron Mullens

Provides a rare combination of rebounds, blocks, and treys.

Jonas Valanciunas

Should have plenty of opportunity as Toronto looks toward the future. Will have even more if they trade Andrea Bargnani.

Earl Clark

Pau’s injury gives Clark the chance to put up.

INJURIES

These players will be out for an extended period of time, but if an impatient owner cuts one of them and you can afford to sit on an injury for a while, they will be worth the wait.

Derrick Rose (should be back in the next few weeks)

Andrew Bynum (should be back in the next 2-3 weeks)

Danny Granger (should be back in the next week)

Kevin Love (should be back just in time for the fantasy playoffs)

Pau Gasol (check your league settings, out five more weeks but could be back for your fantasy playoffs)