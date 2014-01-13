Fantasy Basketball: The Week’s 3 Best Pickups (1.13)

Basketball demands we break down its players not just by stats, but by the time and place they occur. That’s not the case in NBA fantasy hoops, though, where cold calculations rule the day and the matchup. Who are the Fantasy Doctor’s choices for this week’s best pickups? Hit the jump to find out.

FRESH PICKINGS

J.J. REDICK, Los Angeles Clippers (69 percent owned in Yahoo!, 86 percent in ESPN)

Redick’s ownership dropped when he was on the shelf with injury, but now that he’s back, he deserves to be universally owned. The three-point specialist shot 8-for-15 from the field in his first game back, good enough for 19 points, while adding in three boards and two assists. He won’t be as consistently efficient without Chris Paul in the lineup, but Redick is still a guy you should scoop up right away if he’s still hanging around on your waiver wire.

GERALD GREEN, Phoenix Suns (51 percent owned in Yahoo!, 89 percent in ESPN)

Green was ownable in most leagues even before Eric Bledsoe, but now that Phoenix will be without their stud shooting guard until after the All-Star break, Green will be that much more valuable. Over his last seven games, Green is putting up 15.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.6 treys. He’s more of a three-point specialist, but with extended run, he’ll be able to round out his fantasy game a little bit, making him on of the more add-worthy players right now.

KRIS HUMPHRIES, Boston Celtics (42 percent owned in Yahoo!, 11 percent in ESPN)

Humphries has picked up a couple of starts, and is the most fantasy relevant he’s been all season long. In his last two games, he’s averaging 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 3.0 blocks. Given Boston’s big man carousel, who knows how long it will last, but for the time being, Humphries is the most productive frontcourt player on the roster. You might as well ride him while he’s hot.

LAST CALL

These guys were mentioned in previous editions and are listed in order of desirability. Go grab them if they’re still around.

Brandon Knight

Lance Stephenson

Isaiah Thomas

John Henson

Terrence Jones

Jordan Crawford

Kendall Marshall

Reggie Jackson

Ersan Ilyasova

Miles Plumlee

Terrence Ross

Darren Collison

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jared Sullinger

Glen Davis

Jordan Hill

Harrison Barnes

Alec Burks

Marvin Williams

Danny Granger

Kirk Hinrich

Jeremy Lamb

Lou Williams

D.J. Augustin

INJURIES

Waiting on injured players is tough, especially once the zeros start piling up. However, this is the time of year to do it. If you start slipping too much in the standings, you can go ahead and drop these guys, but for now, they’re worth the stash. This list is limited to guys with long term injuries, so be sure to keep your eye out for players that are day-to-day too.

Marc Gasol (out for 1-2 weeks)â€¨

Chris Paul (out 2-4 weeks)

Russell Westbrook (out until after the All-Star break)

Kobe Bryant (out three weeks)

Eric Bledsoe (out 4-6 weeks)

Rajon Rondo (no set timetable)â€¨

Ryan Anderson (no timetable)

