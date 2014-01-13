Fantasy Basketball: The Week’s 3 Best Pickups (1.13)

Basketball demands we break down its players not just by stats, but by the time and place they occur. That’s not the case in NBA fantasy hoops, though, where cold calculations rule the day and the matchup. Who are the Fantasy Doctor’s choices for this week’s best pickups? Hit the jump to find out.
FRESH PICKINGS
J.J. REDICK, Los Angeles Clippers (69 percent owned in Yahoo!, 86 percent in ESPN)
Redick’s ownership dropped when he was on the shelf with injury, but now that he’s back, he deserves to be universally owned. The three-point specialist shot 8-for-15 from the field in his first game back, good enough for 19 points, while adding in three boards and two assists. He won’t be as consistently efficient without Chris Paul in the lineup, but Redick is still a guy you should scoop up right away if he’s still hanging around on your waiver wire.
GERALD GREEN, Phoenix Suns (51 percent owned in Yahoo!, 89 percent in ESPN)
Green was ownable in most leagues even before Eric Bledsoe, but now that Phoenix will be without their stud shooting guard until after the All-Star break, Green will be that much more valuable. Over his last seven games, Green is putting up 15.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.6 treys. He’s more of a three-point specialist, but with extended run, he’ll be able to round out his fantasy game a little bit, making him on of the more add-worthy players right now.
KRIS HUMPHRIES, Boston Celtics (42 percent owned in Yahoo!, 11 percent in ESPN)
Humphries has picked up a couple of starts, and is the most fantasy relevant he’s been all season long. In his last two games, he’s averaging 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 3.0 blocks. Given Boston’s big man carousel, who knows how long it will last, but for the time being, Humphries is the most productive frontcourt player on the roster. You might as well ride him while he’s hot.
LAST CALL
These guys were mentioned in previous editions and are listed in order of desirability. Go grab them if they’re still around.
Brandon Knight
Lance Stephenson
Isaiah Thomas
John Henson
Terrence Jones
Jordan Crawford
Kendall Marshall
Reggie Jackson
Ersan Ilyasova
Miles Plumlee
Terrence Ross
Darren Collison
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jared Sullinger
Glen Davis
Jordan Hill
Harrison Barnes
Alec Burks
Marvin Williams
Danny Granger
Kirk Hinrich
Jeremy Lamb
Lou Williams
D.J. Augustin
INJURIES
Waiting on injured players is tough, especially once the zeros start piling up. However, this is the time of year to do it. If you start slipping too much in the standings, you can go ahead and drop these guys, but for now, they’re worth the stash. This list is limited to guys with long term injuries, so be sure to keep your eye out for players that are day-to-day too.
Marc Gasol (out for 1-2 weeks)â€¨
Chris Paul (out 2-4 weeks)
Russell Westbrook (out until after the All-Star break)
Kobe Bryant (out three weeks)
Eric Bledsoe (out 4-6 weeks)
Rajon Rondo (no set timetable)â€¨
Ryan Anderson (no timetable)
