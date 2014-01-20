Fantasy Basketball: The Week’s 3 Best Pickups (1.20)

Basketball demands we break down its players not just by stats, but by the time and place they occur. That’s not the case in NBA fantasy hoops, though, where cold calculations rule the day and the matchup. Who are the Fantasy Doctor’s choices for this week’s best pickups? Hit the jump to find out.

FRESH PICKINGS

RAMON SESSIONS, Charlotte Bobcats (17 percent owned in Yahoo!, seven percent in ESPN)

This is a must-add for Kemba Walker owners, but if you can snatch him away from an opponent, Sessions is going to be the top point guard in Charlotte for the next 10-14 days. After Walker sprained his ankle against the Heat on Saturday night, Sessions filled in admirably, finishing with 16 points, three rebounds and five assists. As long as Walker is out, he’ll be the go-to guy and should average something similar to what he put up against Miami. He’s probably the best add you can make in leagues of 12 or more teams.

JORDAN CRAWFORD, Golden State Warriors (39 percent owned in Yahoo!, 60 percent in ESPN)

Many owners parted ways with Crawford before he even played his first game in Golden State, but despite his loss in playing time, I think he’ll be able to carve out a nice role for the Warriors. Remember, it was just last year that Jarrett Jack competed for Sixth Man of the Year off the Golden State bench, and at this point of their careers, Crawford might just be a better play than Jack. He’s definitely worth a look if you have the roster spot available.

PATRICK BEVERLEY, Houston Rockets (nine percent owned in Yahoo!, three percent in ESPN)

Patrick Beverley will return to the Houston lineup today, meaning it’s also time to get him back into your fantasy lineup. There are certainly better fantasy prospects out there, but if your squad has enough offense and you’re looking for someone with a safe job to help you with some basic point guard stats (assists, threes, steals), then look no further than Beverley. He may not be top tiered, but he’s certainly reliable, something that’s hard to come by in the fantasy game.

LAST CALL

These guys were mentioned in previous editions and are listed in order of desirability. Go grab them if they’re still around.

Brandon Knight

Lance Stephenson

Isaiah Thomas

John Henson

Terrence Jones

Kendall Marshall

Reggie Jackson

Ersan Ilyasova

Miles Plumlee

Terrence Ross

Darren Collison

Gerald Green

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Glen Davis

Jared Sullinger

Jordan Hill

Jordan Crawford

Harrison Barnes

Alec Burks

Marvin Williams

Danny Granger

Kirk Hinrich

Jeremy Lamb

Lou Williams

D.J. Augustin

INJURIES

Waiting on injured players is tough, especially once the zeros start piling up. However, this is the time of year to do it. If you start slipping too much in the standings, you can go ahead and drop these guys, but for now, they’re worth the stash. This list is limited to guys with long-term injuries, so be sure to keep your eye out for players that are day-to-day too.

Chris Paul (out 1-3 weeks)

Russell Westbrook (out until after the All-Star break)

Kobe Bryant (re-evaluated in early February)

Eric Bledsoe (out 3-5 weeks)

What do you think?

