Fantasy Final Week: DNP Risks & Waiver Wire Gambles

04.02.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

While some leagues will be done with their seasons after this weekend, others are going all the way to the end. This means that two risks will arise for teams that will still be competing for the next week and a half: studs on NBA teams that have little to play for or have limbs to rest could rack up some DNPs and reduced minutes, and players who have had minimal relevance up until now could get some extra run, for various reasons. In light of these possibilities, here is a list of players who could hurt their fantasy owners with DNPs in the final stretch as well as a list of players who might warrant a gamble during the final couple games of the season.

DNP Risks:
PG â€“ Mo Williams, Jameer Nelson, Devin Harris, Rajon Rondo
SG â€“ Vince Carter, Ray Allen, Dwyane Wade, Manu Ginobili
SF â€“ Paul Pierce, Danny Granger, Andre Iguodala, Corey Maggette, LeBron James
PF â€“ Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Antawn Jamison
C â€“ Dwight Howard, Andrew Bogut, Marcus Camby, Jermaine O’Neal

Waiver Wire Gambles:
PG â€“ Delonte West, J.J. Redick, Shannon Brown, Nate Robinson
SG â€“ Tony Allen, Roger Mason, Shannon Brown, Daniel Gibson
SF â€“ Jamario Moon, Stephen Graham, Chase Budinger, Donte Greene
PF â€“ Ryan Anderson, Brandon Bass, DeJuan Blair, Glen Davis, Shelden Williams
C â€“ Marcin Gortat, Hasheem Thabeet, Zaza Pachulia, Joel Anthony

