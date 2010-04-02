Fantasy Final Week: DNP Risks & Waiver Wire Gambles

While some leagues will be done with their seasons after this weekend, others are going all the way to the end. This means that two risks will arise for teams that will still be competing for the next week and a half: studs on NBA teams that have little to play for or have limbs to rest could rack up some DNPs and reduced minutes, and players who have had minimal relevance up until now could get some extra run, for various reasons. In light of these possibilities, here is a list of players who could hurt their fantasy owners with DNPs in the final stretch as well as a list of players who might warrant a gamble during the final couple games of the season.
DNP Risks:
PG â€“ Mo Williams, Jameer Nelson, Devin Harris, Rajon Rondo
SG â€“ Vince Carter, Ray Allen, Dwyane Wade, Manu Ginobili
SF â€“ Paul Pierce, Danny Granger, Andre Iguodala, Corey Maggette, LeBron James
PF â€“ Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Antawn Jamison
C â€“ Dwight Howard, Andrew Bogut, Marcus Camby, Jermaine O’Neal
Waiver Wire Gambles:
PG â€“ Delonte West, J.J. Redick, Shannon Brown, Nate Robinson
SG â€“ Tony Allen, Roger Mason, Shannon Brown, Daniel Gibson
SF â€“ Jamario Moon, Stephen Graham, Chase Budinger, Donte Greene
PF â€“ Ryan Anderson, Brandon Bass, DeJuan Blair, Glen Davis, Shelden Williams
C â€“ Marcin Gortat, Hasheem Thabeet, Zaza Pachulia, Joel Anthony
Hey Doc,
I just wanted to start a “my favorite fantasy team” based on ALL the players I’ve had throughout my particular season. This takes into account longevity of ownership, as well as performance, also timeliness; in terms of blowing up at the right time, while draft position can make or break it. I also like to root for the underdog. So, here it is, a starting lineup and full bench. It could make a cool article heading, you know?
PG Brandon Jennings(2nd wk pickup,anchored my squad for months, but currently on the bench)
SG Tyreke Evans(last rd pick, still with me and healthy again)
SF Luol Deng(9th round pick, just got him back, hope he can go)
PF Josh Smith(5th round pick, traded him for G Wallace, can’t deny his productivity)
C Brook Lopez(3rd round pick, still with me, gotta take a center early!)
BENCH
PG Darren Collison(I missed on M Thornton but in CP3’s absence, couldn’t have asked for more)
SG Carlos Delfino(Even with trades and such, became a staple of consistency)
SF Kevin Durant(Traded Carmelo for KD, wished I would have taken him in the first round instead of Melo)
PF Ersan Ilyasova(Crazy lines for a few weeks when I needed them, 3’s baby!)
C Brendan Haywood (Mid season pickup, has been my reserve ever since, even with the trade).
SUBS
G Joe Johnson(2nd round pick, traded him for Rondo but JJ always has it going, except when I needed it most).
F Carmelo Anthony(1st round pick, like I said, wish I would’ve taken KD but Melo does not hesitate to put up #s, at least when he is healthy and THAT’S what drove my hand in the trade).
C Spencer Hawes(I drafted 3 centers this year and b/t Hawes and Roy Hibbert, I actually went with Hawes again before landing Haywood, and he did perform well in comparison).
This may be a bit involved, but I think fellow fantasy players can name their “favorite” team and maybe help with drafting next year!!
Hope you dig it Doc…
Doc- are dwill or Kobe DNP risks? They both have 5 games for the final week so if they are risks I might put in mike miller and Conley who both have 6 games. I also have Carl landry and brook Lopez on the bench who both have 5 games.
Also who is a better start next week, maggette or Reggie Williams?
@k9kehn: Nice lists. I shall consider this, though yes, it is a bit complicated. Thanks!
@Jonez: Deron Williams is more of a DNP risk, though you’re right to be concerned about both. I have a hard time recommending Miller and Conley over those two studs, regardless of how many games they play.
I’d take Williams this week.