Immediate Fantasy Pick Ups!

Trades are going down and they have IMMEDIATE fantasy ramifications. Pick ups right now:

Andres Nocioni – He should get 30+ on the Kings and have an immediate fantasy impact. He’s most likely unowned so hustle to the add/drop page and make it happen.



Jason Thompson and Spencer Hawes – Both players are possibly owned but if not, grab them. The youth movement is on in Sactown.

Kirk Hinrich – If Kirk goes to the Wolves he will step in as their primary point guard and have value again. If you can afford to stash him, do it.