Immediate Fantasy Pick Ups!

02.18.09 10 years ago 23 Comments
Nocioni could have value with the Kings

Trades are going down and they have IMMEDIATE fantasy ramifications. Pick ups right now:

Andres Nocioni – He should get 30+ on the Kings and have an immediate fantasy impact. He’s most likely unowned so hustle to the add/drop page and make it happen.

Jason Thompson and Spencer Hawes – Both players are possibly owned but if not, grab them. The youth movement is on in Sactown.

Kirk Hinrich – If Kirk goes to the Wolves he will step in as their primary point guard and have value again. If you can afford to stash him, do it.

