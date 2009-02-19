Immediate Fantasy Pick Ups!

Trades are going down and they have IMMEDIATE fantasy ramifications. Pick ups right now:
Andres Nocioni – He should get 30+ on the Kings and have an immediate fantasy impact. He’s most likely unowned so hustle to the add/drop page and make it happen.
Jason Thompson and Spencer Hawes – Both players are possibly owned but if not, grab them. The youth movement is on in Sactown.
Kirk Hinrich – If Kirk goes to the Wolves he will step in as their primary point guard and have value again. If you can afford to stash him, do it.
trade andre miller and calderon for deron williams? i’d pick up ridnour. also what is noah’s value with brad miller in town? drop him for mcdyess?
I would drop Noah for McDyss,
but thats just me.
francisco garcia, or nocioni?
Makes me hate my hometown even more. Could have gotten a little more than that for Miller & Salmons.
Little early to tell about Noah but it doesn’t look good for him.
Dum Dum – Nocioni.
Im in desperate need of blocks and have Turiaf for just that reason should I drop him for Thompson or Hawes??
Prob hawes.
Doc you have your work cut out for you round this time of year lol.
Should I drop Daequan Cook for Andres Nocioni?
Doc.. :] heyy.
Would you choose Spencer Hawes or Antonio Mcdyess?
Should i drop marvin williams or richard jefferson for nocioni?
Doc, what kind of value will Brad Miller have for the rest of the season? I have Miller but Thompson, Hawes, and Nocioni are all available in my league. Would you drop Miller for any of them? If so, which one? Thanks!
I can’t imagine Nocioni benefiting much from this. I’d say Garcia is the way to go.
Jah – YES
Karma – Really tough call. Both centers? I’d probably go Hawes, but it’s very close.
Eugene – Thanks. I’m good as I long as I keep it under 100 words/
soccerkimchi- no no no no no no.
rudderband man – Hold onto Miller. He can really put up fantasy stats.
Mikey F Baby- I disagree but we’ll see. Neither guy is a sure bet.
Thanks a lot Doc.
Maybe I’ll just drop Mcdyess for Hawes.
I need some blocks.
I’m confused is Nocioni on Bulls or Kings?
Doc
Do I drop Tyrus for Nocioni or Hinrich?
(Or Thompson for that matter)
I don’t see how both Thompson and Nocioni look to be big when they’ll be battling for floor time…
should I pick up JT or hawes?
Ayy doc..should I drop ty thomas for nocioni? Or should I drop him for kaman since he’s still available in my league
Doc,
Im wondering why you pic Noce as the pick up when it would see he would still come off the bench, even without Gooden at 100% – Wouldnt DG have the better value?