Fantasy Trade Analysis: Stephen Jackson To Charlotte

Stephen Jackson finally gets his wish as he and Acie Law are being shipped to the Charlotte in exchange for Raja Bell and Vladimir Radmanovic. This means a ton of minute movement going on for both the Bobcats and Warriors. Here are the fantasy implications:

– Jackson should maintain, if not boost, his production in Charlotte as he plugs up a weak SG spot and quickly becomes the team’s most versatile offensive weapon. He’ll also benefit mentally and emotionally from leaving behind Nellie and the messy drama in Golden State. His owners should be happy that he’s ending up with a team like the Bobcats and not a contender like the Cavs, where he would’ve been relegated to a more minor role. If you traded for Captain Jack recently, congratulations.

– Bell and Radmanovic seem to fit the Warriors’ run-and-gun scheme pretty well, since both are known to be three-point marksmen. However, very little is certain in Golden State and fantasy owners would do well to wait and see how things shake out. Even if they do get some run, their values will likely be inconsistent at best.

– Corey Maggette could nab a starting job now that Jackson is leaving behind his SF spot. With the absence Kelenna Azubuike for the foreseeable future, Maggette’s set to put up strong lines on a consistent basis.

– This trade should be good news for Anthony Morrow. He’s a more appealing player now that Jackson is gone, as he’ll get more touches and shots. However, be aware that Nellie likes to tinker with his starting lineups from time to time.

– Logic would seem to indicate that Stephen Curry and Anthony Randolph will step into bigger roles now, but logic isn’t in Nellie’s vocabulary. Watch them closely and trade for them now if you’re bullish.

– Raymond Felton and Gerald Wallace will probably have their fantasy values deflated a bit, but they’ll remain starters in most fantasy leagues.

– Patient owners hoping to see a turnaround for D.J. Augustin should give up now. Cut him loose.

– Flip Murray remains only marginally valuable and will split leftover minutes with Augustin.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.