Fantasy Trade Analysis: Stephen Jackson To Charlotte

Stephen Jackson finally gets his wish as he and Acie Law are being shipped to the Charlotte in exchange for Raja Bell and Vladimir Radmanovic. This means a ton of minute movement going on for both the Bobcats and Warriors. Here are the fantasy implications:
– Jackson should maintain, if not boost, his production in Charlotte as he plugs up a weak SG spot and quickly becomes the team’s most versatile offensive weapon. He’ll also benefit mentally and emotionally from leaving behind Nellie and the messy drama in Golden State. His owners should be happy that he’s ending up with a team like the Bobcats and not a contender like the Cavs, where he would’ve been relegated to a more minor role. If you traded for Captain Jack recently, congratulations.
– Bell and Radmanovic seem to fit the Warriors’ run-and-gun scheme pretty well, since both are known to be three-point marksmen. However, very little is certain in Golden State and fantasy owners would do well to wait and see how things shake out. Even if they do get some run, their values will likely be inconsistent at best.
– Corey Maggette could nab a starting job now that Jackson is leaving behind his SF spot. With the absence Kelenna Azubuike for the foreseeable future, Maggette’s set to put up strong lines on a consistent basis.
– This trade should be good news for Anthony Morrow. He’s a more appealing player now that Jackson is gone, as he’ll get more touches and shots. However, be aware that Nellie likes to tinker with his starting lineups from time to time.
– Logic would seem to indicate that Stephen Curry and Anthony Randolph will step into bigger roles now, but logic isn’t in Nellie’s vocabulary. Watch them closely and trade for them now if you’re bullish.
– Raymond Felton and Gerald Wallace will probably have their fantasy values deflated a bit, but they’ll remain starters in most fantasy leagues.
– Patient owners hoping to see a turnaround for D.J. Augustin should give up now. Cut him loose.
– Flip Murray remains only marginally valuable and will split leftover minutes with Augustin.
What about Acie Law IV? I have him in my all-bust league (currently winning with a starting lineup of Law, Morrison, Almond, May, and Petro)
@dagwaller: Nice work there. This trade doesn’t affect your team much at all.
Hopefully Monta will get even more looks now (or get traded to a team that needs a gunner)
Good to know, good to know. I was thinking of dropping him for Rubio, but I wasn’t sure. It’s a keeper league, so the fact that Rubio might be good someday scared me away from dropping a sure thing like Law.
@dagwaller: Hilarious.
Good thinking there.
maggette or morrow to pick up then?
@nola: Maggette.
should I drop Beasley and Pick up Randolph?
Nelson will undoubtedly call Radmonovic “the big man we’ve needed” and start him over Randolph.
@player X: So long as Nellie is the Warriors’ coach, Randolph’s value is a crapshoot. He definitely has more upside than Beasley, and if you need boards/steals/blocks, it’s not a bad idea.
Tinkers with his line-up from time to time? More like every game, no scratch that, every half…
@ProphetGK: Sounds like you’ve been burned by Nellie before… I hear you though.
The Warriors have had the same starting five for the past three games, but with the trade and Kelenna Azubuike sidelined, the next few games could be interesting.
@paulbonner: Completely, sadly feasible.
Is Raja Bell, Anthony Morrow or Stephen Curry worth picking up for Mike Conley or Chris Dougals Roberts? I’m pretty good in 3s, but I need FG%, FT%, Asts, and Blks.
Also anyword if any team will actually sign Iverson?
@Joe: Well, neither of those players helps with blocks, but it looks like Morrow and Curry are a lot better than Bell at the moment.
Conley seems to have a very low ceiling, while CDR gives you good percentages.
I’d consider dropping the two (Conley more than CDR, until Devin Harris returns) for Morrow and Curry, but don’t expect big, consistent numbers from either while Nellie’s in charge.
Hey Doc,
What are your thoughts on barbosa, he is stinking it up big time right now. Should i cut him loose and pick up any of the following: maggette, will bynum, jared dudley, azubuike, nocioni.
i am in desperate need of 3s, assists, and ft%
Cheers
will monta’s stats be affected at all? you would think that losing a gunner like jackson would give ellis more shots and therefore points. but who really knows with nelson right?
@Joe: According to the guys at Yahoo! Sports, absolutely no NBA teams are even remotely interested in A.I. right now.
@BrickLayer: Azubuike is very likely out for a long time with a knee injury, so scratch him from the list.
Maggette looks very appealing right now. Nocioni and Dudley are decent, but neither are as capable of putting up big numbers like Maggette is.
Bynum is a great pick for the next week or so until Rip Hamilton returns.
And yes, Barbosa is definitely droppable right now, especially for a guy like Maggette.
@richard: You pretty much said it right there. Logic would tell us that yes, Ellis should shoulder a bigger offensive load with Jackson gone. However, the combination of Nellie and the young offensive talent waiting to produce could be a wet blanket on all that potential.
Still, this trade should be a relatively good thing for Ellis when all is said and done.