So Far America Thinks The East Will Win The 2014 NBA All-Star Game

The 2014 NBA All-Star Game is set to tip off in just a little bit and we’re live at Smoothie King Center. We’re also wondering which team everyone thought was going to win this year’s contest. Bizarrely, America seems to think it’s going to the team from the Eastern Conference, despite the obvious dominance of the Western Conference so far this season.

TNT has a poll going along with their schizophrenic cameras set up to stream the game online. They’re also asking who is going to win. Here is what America thinks:

Who wins the 2014 NBA All-Star Game?

