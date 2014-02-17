So Far America Thinks The East Will Win The 2014 NBA All-Star Game

02.16.14 4 years ago

The 2014 NBA All-Star Game is set to tip off in just a little bit and we’re live at Smoothie King Center. We’re also wondering which team everyone thought was going to win this year’s contest. Bizarrely, America seems to think it’s going to the team from the Eastern Conference, despite the obvious dominance of the Western Conference so far this season.

TNT has a poll going along with their schizophrenic cameras set up to stream the game online. They’re also asking who is going to win. Here is what America thinks:

Who wins the 2014 NBA All-Star Game?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGS2014 All-Star GameALL STARDimeMag

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP