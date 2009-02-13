Fashion Tips From Craig Sager

Let me just say it: Craig Sager is the man. With Charles Barkley still on hiatus, the main reason I keep tuning in to NBA on TNR each Thursday night is to see what my man Sager is rockin’. And although we’re in the midst of an economic depression, Sager’s clothing allowance remains intact.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Sager made a trip to Neiman-Marcus in Phoenix yesterday to wrap the final sartorial details for his Friday, Saturday and top-secret Sunday ensembles.

“I’ve got all sorts of good stuff this weekend,” said Sager, who makes several pilgrimages each year to Houston’s A. Taghi to pick out clothes for marquee events such as the All-Star Game and the playoffs. “And, don’t forget that Saturday is Valentine’s Day.” Friday’s ensemble is planned around the color magenta, since the day’s schedule includes the rookie-sophomore game sponsored by T-Mobile, which features magenta prominently in its advertising materials. “They asked me about a magenta tie,” he said. “I told them I’d wear a T-Mobile suit if they wanted me to. They said that would be too much.” So today’s ensemble includes a magenta tie, a lilac and magenta striped shirt and a periwinkle suit with an iridescent hint of – go ahead, guess – magenta. “I’ve also got some really wild magenta suede shoes that look like a davenport,” he said. For Valentine’s Day on Saturday he has a red and white stitched shirt with a red pocket square, a Valentine-red coat, white pants and albino lizard shoes. Sunday, he said, is a secret. But here’s a hint: Sunday also is the day of the Daytona 500.

Who’s a better dresser: Sager or Walt Frazier?

Source: Houston Chronicle