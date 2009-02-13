Fashion Tips From Craig Sager

Let me just say it: Craig Sager is the man. With Charles Barkley still on hiatus, the main reason I keep tuning in to NBA on TNR each Thursday night is to see what my man Sager is rockin’. And although we’re in the midst of an economic depression, Sager’s clothing allowance remains intact.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Sager made a trip to Neiman-Marcus in Phoenix yesterday to wrap the final sartorial details for his Friday, Saturday and top-secret Sunday ensembles.
“I’ve got all sorts of good stuff this weekend,” said Sager, who makes several pilgrimages each year to Houston’s A. Taghi to pick out clothes for marquee events such as the All-Star Game and the playoffs. “And, don’t forget that Saturday is Valentine’s Day.”
Friday’s ensemble is planned around the color magenta, since the day’s schedule includes the rookie-sophomore game sponsored by T-Mobile, which features magenta prominently in its advertising materials.
“They asked me about a magenta tie,” he said. “I told them I’d wear a T-Mobile suit if they wanted me to. They said that would be too much.”
So today’s ensemble includes a magenta tie, a lilac and magenta striped shirt and a periwinkle suit with an iridescent hint of – go ahead, guess – magenta. “I’ve also got some really wild magenta suede shoes that look like a davenport,” he said.
For Valentine’s Day on Saturday he has a red and white stitched shirt with a red pocket square, a Valentine-red coat, white pants and albino lizard shoes.
Sunday, he said, is a secret. But here’s a hint: Sunday also is the day of the Daytona 500.
Who’s a better dresser: Sager or Walt Frazier?
Source: Houston Chronicle
Walt = PIMP
Its damn hard to go against Walt. I think MJ in his day dressed better than both. Sager sometimes gets way to crazy with his threads. Not to mention his shoe game is off the charts. But I have to give him some cred for making VERY daring fashion choices. Oddly he can actually pull some of those crazy outfits off.
Gotta go Walt.
Craig is ok, but Walt is the icon of off-court fashion
** BREAKING NEWS **
Bulls GM John Paxson to ostep down and resign.
oh yeah..walt frazier is the better dresser.
in fact…everyone on earth is a better dresser than craig sager
Craig Sager dresses worse than a homeless guy. If he donated any of his retarded clothes to homeless shelters, they’d probably send them back. The guy’s hair style is about 20 years dated too, guy should just shave his head.
this is, without a doubt, the worst dime article of all time. It’s even worse than the one were we spend an evening with sasha vujacic.
come on dime.
I’d rather take an English lesson from George Bush or relationship advice from Chris Brown.
Bogut shows how it’s done:
[www.realgm.com]
^^^
Bogut looks like the Great Gatsby in that suit.
The guy is a clown. If anyone thinks he is fashionable than why doesn’t he grace the cover of GQ?
haters, Sager is pimp, and everyone in the NBA knows it
Sager is the best. every game he does multiple poeple shout, hey sager, nice suit, and he just looks and smiles, then after games if you go find the right bar, sager will be there with random fans, downing dirty tall boy after dirty tall boy at the bar. him and john daley get along great. the man loves hooters
Big Ups to Sager, he found his way to be the one who gets to talk to NBA players and be close to the game. not many people can say that.