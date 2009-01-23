Friday Favorites

Because it’s Friday and there’s nothing better to do, how about a random question/list? Today’s topic:
Who are your five all-time favorite players from your favorite team(s)?
SONICS
1. Gary Payton
2. Shawn Kemp
3. Nate McMillan
4. Ray Allen
5. Sam Perkins
GEORGETOWN
1. Joey Brown
2. Allen Iverson
3. Jeff Green
4. Victor Page
5. Mike Sweetney
PACERS
1. Reggie Miller
2. Danny Granger
3. Marquis Daniels
4. Troy Murphy
5. Jalen Rose & Roy Hibbert
Pre 2004 Raptors
VC
Damon Stoudemire
Keon Clark
Young Tmac
Camby
Austin, how could Mike Sweetney possibly be your 5th favorite player outta G-Town?
Reignman
Glove
Shard
Schrempf
Jesus
Sixers:
Iverson
Wilt Chamberlain
Moses Malone
Doc J
Andre Igoudala (close – Dana Barros)
Austin:
What’s up with your Pacer picks? No Mark Jackson, Mullin, Antonio/Dale Davis Rifle Man?
Nets
Kidd’s BIG headed son
Petrovic
Dr. J
K-Mart
VC
Toronto Raptors
Oliver Miller
Roko Ukic
Rafael Araujo
Michael Bradley
Pape Sow
wizards
cwebb
gilbert
tracy murray
rod strickland
young dixon
syracuse
melo
warrick
gmac
billy edelin
jonny flynn
Hornecek
Williams
Milsap
Padget(LOL I was only 10 or 12 when he was playin)
Stockton
hoyas with no ewing or mourning?
ya bugging. how old are you?…you cant think past 1995?
kings:
mitch
wayman
vlade
bobby jackson
bibby
HOW ABOUT A BETTER QUESTION:
who are the 5 best college or pro players that you ever played against?
I understand everyone on here will not be able to participate…but so what. suckas. step up your competition and hit the hard courts.
Sixers:
A.I.
Julius
Aaron McKie
George Lynch
Hersey Hawkins
– PC
Hakeem Olajuwon
Robert Horry
Vernon Maxwell
Mario Elie
Kenny Smith
Hmm, didn’t mean to, but that’s actually one at each position and would make a nice starting five.
Bulls
1. randy brown
2. bill wennington
3. jud buechler
4. pete myers
5. jason caffey
honrable mention to a bald guy with the number 23
NY
Ewing
Oakley
Sprewell
LJ
Rod Strickland
Im not that old so I dont speak about players I never seen
LA
Magic
Kareem
Worthy
Kobe
GP
Villanova:
Kerry Kittles
Randy Foye
Kyle Lowry
Micheal Grant (didn’t get the PT he should have)
MAlik Allen
Timberwolves:
Kevin Garnett
Terrell Brandon
Latrell Sprewell
Fred Hoiberg
Tom Gugliotta
(Malik Sealy – RIP)
portland:
clyde
roy
walton
sheed
buck
Flying Illini
Steve Bardo
Kendall Gill
Nick Anderson
Kenny Battle
Marcus Liberty
New York
Charlie Ward
Allan Houston
Latrell Sprewell
Charles Oakley
Patrick Ewing
Honorable Mention: Starks and Anthony Mason
Rockets
1. Hakeem
2. Tracy McGrady
3. Ralph Sampson
4. Robert Horry
5. Otis Thorpe & Robert Reid
GEORGETOWN
1. Charles Smith
2. Allen Iverson
3. Alonzo Mourning
4. Victor Page
5. Deke
Man doin this makes you think about old plays, players and games. Good old days for some that you loved to watch play.
Bulls
MJ
Pippen
Rose
Dennis Rodman
Elton Brand
Suns
Nash
Joe Johnson
Amare Stoudemire
Charles Barkley w/o the gambling
Kevin Johson
Cavs
LBJ
Nance beast on 2k9 all stars
Lenny Wilkins
Ron Harper
Mo’ Williams… reason why LBJ could stay in Ohio
New York Knicks
1. Latrell Sprewell
2. Patrick Ewing
3. John Starks
4. Larry Johnson
5. Marcus Camby
Phoenix Suns
1. Steve Nash
2. Charles Barkley
3. Kevin Johnson
4. Shawn Marion
5. Dan Majerle
Bobcats
1. Gerald Wallace
2. Emeka Okafor
3. Adam Morrison
4. Raymond Felton
5. Primoz Brezec
Tar Heels
1. Tyler Hansbrough
2. Michael Jordan
3. Raymond Felton
4. Sean May
5. Rashad McCants
Celtics:
Paul Pierce
Larry Bird
Kevin McHale
Walter McCarty
Tony Battie
UConn:
Emeka Okafor
Josh Boone
Doron Scheffer (sp?)
Taliek Brown
Ray Allen
BULLS….
– MJ
– Worm
– Pip
– Kukoc
– Sloan
I got another question to go along with this. Who of all the players in the league history would you want to watch play most? I’m talking players that would just plain make you dream. These would have to be Jordan, Nique, Clyde “The Glide”, Lebron, Kobe, etc. Just curious.
For post 10:
Maurice Cheeks
Elliot Perry
Dejuan Wagner
Kobe Bryant
Randy Foye
Eddie Griffin
Eric Snow
John Celestand
Young Jason Kapono
Few other notables…This is at the Belevue, younger days in the PAL/Sonny Hill Leagues, at Nova, Central, Merion, and random encounters in East Falls or Temple places like that. You really walk away knowing how much time these cats put in their game. They play at a different speed.
Texas
Kevin Durant
TJ ford
Lasalle Thompson
Travis Mays
DJ augustin
nebraska (not relevant to anyone who reads this):
piatkowski
lue
erick strickland
mikki moore
rich king
Bulls:
1. His Airness
2. Scottie
3. The Worm
4. Ho Grant
5. Craig Hodges
UNC:
1. His Airness
2. VC
3. Rasheed
4. Julius Peppers
5. Stack
For post 25:
Vince Carter
Iverson
Wilt
Dwight
Kemp
Steve Francis when he had the sickest handles on earth
Younger KG
Magic
Bird just to see how he moved to get open and separation without explosiveness or quicks
Isiah Thomas
Jordan
So many…
Sonics
1.S.Kemp
2.G.Peyton
3.D. Johnson (only time Sonics won NBA champ/NBA CO-MVP)
4.Ray Allen
5.Sam Perkins
Celtics
1.Byrd
2.D Johnson
3.R.Parrish
4.P. Pierce
5.K.Garnett
Lakers
1. Magic
2. Kobe
3. Kareem
4.Worthy
5 B. MacAdoo
Celtics
———–
Larry Bird
Bill Russell
Paul Pierce
Kevin Garnett
Bob Cousy
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Nate Thurmond
Chris Mullin
Moped Riding Monta
Dunk Contest Jason Richardson
Pre Choking Latrell Spreewell
Shouts to Craig Hodges!! That’s what’s up Spliff
I was just listening to him talk about how he was “Black balled”. Talk about having a ‘Ratchet’…
Nuggies!!!
1. Melo
2. Mutombo
3. Mahmoud
4. Laphonso Ellis
5. Birdman Daddy!! (He flies in any weather.)
Wu-tang:
I’d add Tim Hardaway and Mitch Richmond to that…
NUGGETS
1. Carmelo Anthony
2. Allen Iverson
3. Chauncey Billups
4. Marcus Camby
5. Andre Miller
Lakers
Kobe
Magic
Horry
Luke Walton
AB
Duke
Shane Battier
Grant Hill
Steve Wojohowski
Elton Brand
All Time Favorite– JJ Reddick
Hawks:
Starting 5:
Jason (the Jet) Terry
Mookie
Steve Smith
Deke
Dominique
Second Unit:
T. Lue
Bobby Sura
J. Chill
Stephen Jackson
Chris Crawford (yeah, you read that right)
That Duke team would dominate in College
Sonics:
Frank Brickowski
Frank the Tank
The Brickhouse
Rodman’s Nightmare
The Diary of Man Frank.
No love for my Spurs?
The Admiral
Ginobili
Duncan – had to learn to trust him, but man did he he earn it
Sean Elliot – Memorial Day. But even before that.
Parker
Honorable mention: S-Jackson, Robert Horry, Avery Johnson
Heckler–Who’s on your list?
Florida Gators:
Starting 5:
Vernon Maxwell
Andrew Moten (Maxwell’s backcourt teammate–he was awesome and should have made it to the NBA.)
Udonis Haslem
Matt Bonner
Al Horford
Second Unit:
Taurean Green
Lee Humbphry
Eugene McDowell (Gene, Gene, the dunking machine.)
Chris Richard
Vernon Delancy
HOW THE HELL HAS NOBODY MENTIONED THE SPURS!?
Spurs:
Robinson
Duncan
Parker
Ginobili
Bowen
Why stop at 5? Gervin, Elliott, Jackson, Kerr, Horry, Rodman, Daniels
Seattle Supersonics:
1. Shawn Kemp
2. Gary Payton
3. Ray Allen
4. Detlef Schrempf
5. Sam Perkins
Chicago Bulls:
1. His Airness
2. Scottie Pippen
3. Toni Kukoc
4. Horace Grant
5. Bill Carwright
Orlando Magic:
1. Shaquille O’Neal
2. Dwight Howard
3. Anfernee Hardaway
4. Dwight Howard
5. Hedo Turkoglu
Houston Rockets:
1. Hakeem Olajuwon
2. Robert Horry
3. Tracy McGrady
4. Clyde Drexler
5. Sam Cassell
Golden State Warriors:
1. Latrell Spreewell
2. Tim Hardaway
3. Chris Webber
4. Chris Mullin
5. Jason Richardson
Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets:
1. Larry Johnson
2. Alonzo Mourning
3. Rex Chapman
4. Chris Paul
5. Muggsy Bogues
Georgetown Hoyas:
1. Allen Iverson
2. Jeff Green
3. Othella Harrington
4. Victor Page
5. Roy Hibbert
North Carolina Tarheels:
1. His Airness
2. Jerry Stackhouse
3. Rasheed Wallace
4. Dante Calabria (sp?)
5. Vince Carter
Toronto Raptors:
Jose Calderon
Damon Stoudamire (young)
Chris Bosh
Charles Oakley
Vince Carter (young)
cuz the spurs suck
@ danny #43–
who’s on your list champ?
my knowledge is vast; not the best on here. but vast nonetheless.
i don’t have a fav team per say. but you name me a team, and i’ll give you my fav five from that team
bullets/wizards
rod strickland
michael jordan
calbert cheaney
chris webber
wes unseld