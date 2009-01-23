Friday Favorites

Because it’s Friday and there’s nothing better to do, how about a random question/list? Today’s topic:

Who are your five all-time favorite players from your favorite team(s)?

SONICS

1. Gary Payton

2. Shawn Kemp

3. Nate McMillan

4. Ray Allen

5. Sam Perkins

GEORGETOWN

1. Joey Brown

2. Allen Iverson

3. Jeff Green

4. Victor Page

5. Mike Sweetney