Getty Image

Could we be nearing a conclusion for the FBI’s probe into college basketball? According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, it’s possible, and the scope of the probe could be so broad that it would implicate some of the biggest names in the sport.

Thamel reported that there’s no word on when the results of the probe — which was announced in September of 2017 and has already taken down a handful of people in the sport — will be made public. But according to one of his sources who is aware of what the probe contains, a whole lot of people have reason for concern.

“This goes a lot deeper in college basketball than four corrupt assistant coaches,” Thamel’s source said. “When this all comes out, Hall of Fame coaches should be scared, lottery picks won’t be eligible to play and almost half of the 16 teams the NCAA showed on its initial NCAA tournament show this weekend should worry about their appearance being vacated.”