The Sun Dominated The Fever To Spoil Caitlin Clark’s 20-Point Debut

The 2024 WNBA season got going on Tuesday night, and all eyes were on rookie sensation Caitlin Clark playing in her first game for the Indiana Fever as they visited the Connecticut Sun.

It was a rough start for Clark, went scoreless and missed all three of her shots in the first quarter. However, she would eventually settle into the game and put up 20 points and three assists on 5-of-15 shooting (4-of-11 from three), showing off the range and quick trigger that made her a star in college.

The flashes of what she can be were there, but so were the reminders of where she is right now as a rookie still adjusting to the speed and physicality of the pro game. Clark had 10 turnovers in her debut, and the Fever offense sputtered around her, as NaLyssa Smith was the only other Indiana player in double figures with 13 points. After the game, Clark noted the Sun’s physicality was a factor in her turnovers, but also said she has to be sharper.

As for the Sun, they followed the lead of their veteran stars to a 92-71 win, pulling away in the fourth quarter from the young Fever. DeWanna Bonner put up 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting to lead Connecticut, and moved into 5th all-time in WNBA scoring with the performance.

Alyssa Thomas, who finished third in MVP voting a year ago, picked up where she left off with a triple-double, scoring 13 points, dishing out 13 assists, and pulling down 10 boards.

Those two got support from DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris, who each scored 16 points, and overall the Fever just didn’t have answers on defense for the Sun. It was a terrific start to the season for Connecticut, as they hope to be contenders once again after reaching the semifinals a year ago as the 3-seed. For the young Fever, the opener was a reminder of how far they have to go to reach that level, and an early crash course for Clark in what she’ll see from top teams in the WNBA.

