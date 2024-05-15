The Sun Dominated The Fever To Spoil Caitlin Clark’s 20-Point Debut

The 2024 WNBA season got going on Tuesday night, and all eyes were on rookie sensation Caitlin Clark playing in her first game for the Indiana Fever as they visited the Connecticut Sun.

It was a rough start for Clark, went scoreless and missed all three of her shots in the first quarter. However, she would eventually settle into the game and put up 20 points and three assists on 5-of-15 shooting (4-of-11 from three), showing off the range and quick trigger that made her a star in college.

There you go rook 💪 Caitlin Clark dropped 20 PTS in her career debut vs the Connecticut Sun#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/TKL5rBk0iE — WNBA (@WNBA) May 15, 2024

The flashes of what she can be were there, but so were the reminders of where she is right now as a rookie still adjusting to the speed and physicality of the pro game. Clark had 10 turnovers in her debut, and the Fever offense sputtered around her, as NaLyssa Smith was the only other Indiana player in double figures with 13 points. After the game, Clark noted the Sun’s physicality was a factor in her turnovers, but also said she has to be sharper.

Caitlin Clark credited CT's physicality for forcing so many personal/team turnovers — but also felt many of hers were "uncharacteristic." Said she has to be crisper. Christie Sides also mentioned she thought the team could help Clark out more if they'd come to the ball more — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) May 15, 2024

As for the Sun, they followed the lead of their veteran stars to a 92-71 win, pulling away in the fourth quarter from the young Fever. DeWanna Bonner put up 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting to lead Connecticut, and moved into 5th all-time in WNBA scoring with the performance.

The bucket that moved DeWanna Bonner into 5th place on the WNBA all-time scoring list! ✅ Congrats, DB pic.twitter.com/dvauFvmnEA — WNBA (@WNBA) May 15, 2024

Alyssa Thomas, who finished third in MVP voting a year ago, picked up where she left off with a triple-double, scoring 13 points, dishing out 13 assists, and pulling down 10 boards.

TRIPLE DOUBLE MACHINE! 💪@athomas_25 loaded up the stat sheet in tonight's matchup vs the Fever 13 PTS

10 REBS

13 AST#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/06ul7RnVsx — WNBA (@WNBA) May 15, 2024

Those two got support from DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris, who each scored 16 points, and overall the Fever just didn’t have answers on defense for the Sun. It was a terrific start to the season for Connecticut, as they hope to be contenders once again after reaching the semifinals a year ago as the 3-seed. For the young Fever, the opener was a reminder of how far they have to go to reach that level, and an early crash course for Clark in what she’ll see from top teams in the WNBA.