Fight Night: Nets’ CEO vs. Brown Paper Bag Fan

If they aren’t already, somebody needs to make a movie or write a book about the New Jersey Nets this season. Even if the Nets don’t become the new standard-bearer as the worst NBA team of all-time in the win-loss column, they’ve provided their share of train-wreck-style entertainment.

Last week, franchise cornerstone Brook Lopez stormed out of a practice due to frustration. Then last night, at home, as the Nets were on their way to loss No. 63 (with only 12 games remaining), team CEO Brett Yormark got into a shouting match with a fan who was wearing a brown paper bag over his head. From ESPN wire reports:

Yormark left his courtside seat at the IZOD Center late in the second half of New Jersey’s 99-89 loss to the Miami Heat. Yormark then doubled back toward the fan, identified by the New York Daily News as Chris Lisi of Middletown, N.J. It was at that point that Yormark, Lisi and a friend of Lisi’s got into a shouting match, with reporters and photographers nearby. Lisi told the Daily News that the CEO initiated the exchange by asking him why he had a bag on his head. Lisi’s response — “because the Nets are so good,” according to the paper. Yormark then snapped at him and walked off, Lisi told the Daily News. A spokesperson for Yormark said Yormark had no comment.

Trust me, I know too well about fans who think having a ticket equals a license to act like a jerk, and it often bothers me how some of them talk to athletes and behave at games.

But in this case, the Nets’ CEO can’t really get mad at this particular fan for simply wearing the bag. It’s like when a high school team gets blown out 100-5 and then the coach complains afterward. If you don’t want people to wear paper bags at your games, do something to put a team out there that’s not historically terrible.