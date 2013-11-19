FILA Unveils Holiday 2013 Apparel Collection

Today, FILA unveiled a first look at their new Holiday 2013 Apparel Collection. It’ll include odes and style points from FILA’s heyday during the ’90s while also being updated to suit today’s sporty tech high fashion-mix style.

Catering to both athletes and casual wearers everywhere, inspiration comes from archived drawings from FILA’s original Creative Director, Pier Luigi Rolando. This shows up most notably on the Original Fitness T-Shirt. The FILA velour suits that rappers like Jay Z, Nas and Diddy made so famous have also been updated with sleek, elegant silhouettes.

Head on over to the FILA store now to check out the collection.

