Closer Look: FILA Unveils Official Look At Upcoming “Breds Pack”

On the heels of the announcement that FILA is honoring the Duke/UNC rivalry with the release of the “Tobacco Road” pack later this week, we’re now getting our first look at the upcoming “Breds Pack.” This collection features three legendary ’90s styles in black and red color combinations.

The iconic “96” and “Spaghetti” were worn back in the day by Grant Hill and Jerry Stackhouse (actually Stack was rocking the “Spaghetti” during last season’s playoff series between Brooklyn and Chicago), while we’re also going to get the return of the classic F-13 fitness style with a Filabuck finish.

The “Breds Pack” will be releasing on October 24, 2013 alongside the Double G’s Pack on FILA.com and select 19ELEVEN retailer partners. Stay tuned to Dime for more details should they emerge.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.