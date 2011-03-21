Finally Patrick Ewing Can Get His Own NBA MVP Trophy

If you’re not familiar with Dave Cowens‘ body of work, you should be. The Hall of Fame forward won Rookie of the Year, two NBA titles and was named one of the NBA’s 50 Greatest. Oh yeah, and he also won MVP in 1973, but apparently it wasn’t that big a deal. (Maybe because he didn’t even make the All-NBA First Team that season. How does that work?) Anyways, Cowens announced over the weekend that he is removing his 1973 MVP trophy from the Sports Museum of New England – where it’s been on display for the past 20 years – and putting it on the block this summer, making it the first time an NBA MVP trophy has ever been available.
“This is the first time an MVP trophy has ever surfaced; no one has given one up before to our knowledge,” said Phil Castinetti of Sportsworld in Saugus, who arranged the sale. “It’s hard to say what something like that would go for. It could be $10,000, it could be $100,000 â€” but I think it will draw great interest.”
So for all those guys that never won one – Patrick Ewing, Scottie Pippen, John Stockton, Isiah Thomas and countless others – here’s your chance.
How much would you pay for an NBA MVP trophy?
why the hell would another player with any self respect want to buy another guy’s mvp award and try to pass it off as his own?
if anything somebody needs to take one of Nash’s mvps and give it Stockton. How the hell does Nash get two when Stock doesnt have any?
serioiusly dime…wuts wit the venom for the knicks??did they realize ur not an actual reputable source for basketball journalism and revoke ur media passes or some shit??
anyone knows why he’s doing this? broke or …?
@A.R. – a lot of players are angry at Michael Jordan for a lot of things. And you are mad at Steve Nash, whose peak was almost a decade after Stockton’s…?
@ Bucketz – don’t be all butthurt because you have as many MVP trophies as Ewing