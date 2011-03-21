Finally Patrick Ewing Can Get His Own NBA MVP Trophy

03.21.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

If you’re not familiar with Dave Cowens‘ body of work, you should be. The Hall of Fame forward won Rookie of the Year, two NBA titles and was named one of the NBA’s 50 Greatest. Oh yeah, and he also won MVP in 1973, but apparently it wasn’t that big a deal. (Maybe because he didn’t even make the All-NBA First Team that season. How does that work?) Anyways, Cowens announced over the weekend that he is removing his 1973 MVP trophy from the Sports Museum of New England – where it’s been on display for the past 20 years – and putting it on the block this summer, making it the first time an NBA MVP trophy has ever been available.

“This is the first time an MVP trophy has ever surfaced; no one has given one up before to our knowledge,” said Phil Castinetti of Sportsworld in Saugus, who arranged the sale. “It’s hard to say what something like that would go for. It could be $10,000, it could be $100,000 â€” but I think it will draw great interest.”

So for all those guys that never won one – Patrick Ewing, Scottie Pippen, John Stockton, Isiah Thomas and countless others – here’s your chance.

How much would you pay for an NBA MVP trophy?

