Relive Some Of The Greatest Moments In NBA Finals History With This Epic Video

#NBA Finals #Michael Jordan #2015 NBA Finals #Boston Celtics
Contributing Writer
06.04.15

The Finals are here, finally. The NBA is celebrating the occasion by looking back at some of the greatest moments in Finals history with this fantastic video.

Covered are Magic Johnson’s game-winning skyhook in ’87, Michael Jordan’s Flu Game in ’97, the Celtics comeback from down 24 in ’08, and of course Ray Allen’s series saving shot in 2013. With commentary from the players involved, this is a must watch before the 2015 NBA Finals finally tip-off tonight.

[Via NBA]

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals#Michael Jordan#2015 NBA Finals#Boston Celtics
TAGS2015 NBA FinalsBOSTON CELTICScicago bullsLarry BirdLOS ANGELES LAKERSMAGIC JOHNSONMichael JordanNBA Basketballnba finalsRAY ALLEN

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP