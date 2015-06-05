Relive Some Of The Greatest Moments In NBA Finals History With This Epic Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Finals are here, finally. The NBA is celebrating the occasion by looking back at some of the greatest moments in Finals history with this fantastic video.

Covered are Magic Johnson’s game-winning skyhook in ’87, Michael Jordan’s Flu Game in ’97, the Celtics comeback from down 24 in ’08, and of course Ray Allen’s series saving shot in 2013. With commentary from the players involved, this is a must watch before the 2015 NBA Finals finally tip-off tonight.

[Via NBA]