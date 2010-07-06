Find The Next Ben Wallace: Undrafted Players In Summer League

For some players, the night of this year’s NBA Draft was a dream come true; their hard work had finally paid off as they were one step closer to playing in the League. However, for many players, the reality was that their name wasn’t called. While the road will be tougher for those who went undrafted to make it in the NBA, guys like Wes Matthews and Louis Amundson provide hope. With that in mind, here is a list of where this year’s undrafted players will be playing in Summer League:

Jermaine Beal, PG, Vanderbilt, Mavericks (Las Vegas)

Marqus Blakely , SF, Vermont, Clippers (Las Vegas)

Matt Bouldin, PG, Gonzaga, Bulls (Las Vegas)

Ryan Brooks, SG, Temple, 76ers (Orlando)

Tweety Carter, PG, Baylor, Nets (Orlando)

Wayne Chism, PF/C, Tennessee, Nets (Orlando); Kings (Las Vegas)

Denis Clemente, SG, Kansas State, Bobcats (Orlando)

Aubrey Coleman, SG, Houston, Hornets (Las Vegas)

Sherron Collins, PG, Kansas, Bobcats (Orlando)

Tony Crocker, SG, Oklahoma, Mavericks (Las Vegas)

Mouhammad Faye, SF, Southern Methodist, Mavericks (Las Vegas)

Charles Garcia, PF, Seattle, Knicks (Las Vegas)

Marquis Gilstrap, SF, Iowa State, Bobcats (Orlando)

Manny Harris, SG, Michigan, Cavaliers (Las Vegas)

Eric Hayes, SG, Maryland, Wizards (Las Vegas)

Marquez Haynes, PG, Texas-Arlington, Pistons (Las Vegas)

Reggie Holmes, SG, Morgan State, Grizzlies (Las Vegas)

Travon Hughes, PG, Wisconsin, Rockets (Las Vegas)

Matt Janning, SG, Northeastern, Suns (Las Vegas)

Damian Johnson, SF, Minnesota, Heat (Las Vegas)

David Kool, PG, Western Michigan, Raptors (Las Vegas)

Sylven Landesberg, SG, Virginia, Kings (Las Vegas)

Dwight Lewis, SG, Southern California, Mavericks (Las Vegas)

Kelvin Lewis, SG, Houston, Rockets (Las Vegas)

Jeremy Lin, PG, Harvard, Mavericks (Las Vegas)

Chas McFarland, C, Wake Forest, Rockets (Las Vegas)

Landon Milbourne, SF, Maryland, Hawks (Las Vegas)

Elijah Millsap, SF, Alabama-Birmingham, Pistons (Las Vegas)

Tasmin Mitchell, SF, Louisiana State, Cavaliers (Las Vegas)

Raymar Morgan, SF, Michigan State, Wizards (Las Vegas)

AJ Ogilvy, C, Vanderbilt, Bulls (Las Vegas)

Kevin Palmer, SF, Texas A&M – Corpus Christi, Wizards (Las Vegas)

Art Parakhouski, C, Radford, Celtics (Orlando)

Jerome Randle, PG, California, Wizards (Las Vegas)

Scottie Reynolds, PG, Villanova, Suns (Las Vegas)

Omar Samhan, C, St Mary’s, Mavericks (Las Vegas)

Samardo Samuels, PF, Louisville, Bulls (Las Vegas)

Jon Scheyer, PG, Duke, Wizards (Las Vegas)

AJ Slaughter, PG/SG, Western Kentucky, Pistons (Las Vegas)

Donald Sloan, PG, Texas A&M, Kings (Las Vegas)

Ishmael Smith, PG, Wake Forest, Rockets (Las Vegas)

Edgar Sosa, PG, Louisville, Pistons (Las Vegas)

Lance Thomas, PF, Duke, Nets (Orlando)

Deon Thompson, PF, North Carolina, Timberwolves (Las Vegas)

Ryan Thompson, SF, Rider, Kings (Las Vegas)

Mikhail Torrance, PG, Alabama, Heat (Las Vegas)

Eric Tramiel, PF, North Texas, Mavericks (Las Vegas)

Ben Uzoh, G, Tulsa, Nets (Orlando)

Michael Washington, PF, Arkansas, Knicks (Las Vegas)

Ryan Wittman, SG, Cornell, Celtics (Orlando)

Brian Zoubek, C, Duke, Nets (Orlando)

What do you think? Who makes it onto an NBA roster this year?

