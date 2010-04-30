Finding the Future of the Franchise

When it came time to separate the men from the Mavs, last night’s Dallas/San Antonio game was decided by the grizzled vets who have been through these wars before: Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, Manu Ginobili, Jason Kidd and the rest.

But leading up to crunch time, two of the most valuable players on the court were 23-year-old George Hill and 22-year-old Rodrigue Beaubois. As the Mavs fought back from a terrible first half where their offense was stuck settling for jumpers, Beaubois (16 pts) attacked the rim repeatedly and scored over Duncan. And as the Spurs fought off that Dallas comeback, Hill dropped 17 of his 21 points in the second half, including backdoor layups and dagger threes.

At one point, TNT’s Reggie Miller anointed Hill and Beaubois “the future of this rivalry.” And maybe Reggie was just trying to say something bombastic to make the highlight reel, but I think he could be onto something.

For Hill, who had put up 29 points in Game 4, it was yet another big-time performance in what is becoming a breakout postseason for the second-year pro. For Beaubois, who had seen only spot minutes in the series before Thursday, it was the rookie’s first significant playoff action (unfortunately his last for this year), and he delivered.

Who would’ve seen this coming six months ago? Hill was a little-known product of a small college (IUPUI) despite being a first-round draft pick in ’08, whose rookie season was nothing special stat-wise. Beaubois was an unknown project from Guadelupe when he was drafted in the ’09 first round and not expected to be a major contributor this year. Can these two really become future stars for their respective franchises?

Whether they become All-Stars or career role players, Hill and Beaubois are a testament to good scouting and good coaching. Both players fit right into their team’s system, and they’ve been brought along at a good pace under the guidance of respected vets and solid coaches. Now they’ve been introduced to the postseason pressure-cooker and passed the initial test.

Every team in the NBA has one or two young players viewed as The Future. I didn’t foresee George Hill and Roddy Beaubois assuming those roles for the Spurs and Mavs, but by this time next year don’t be shocked if they’re more than just pleasantly surprising X-factors.

Who is The Future of your favorite team?

