Finding the Future of the Franchise

When it came time to separate the men from the Mavs, last night’s Dallas/San Antonio game was decided by the grizzled vets who have been through these wars before: Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, Manu Ginobili, Jason Kidd and the rest.
But leading up to crunch time, two of the most valuable players on the court were 23-year-old George Hill and 22-year-old Rodrigue Beaubois. As the Mavs fought back from a terrible first half where their offense was stuck settling for jumpers, Beaubois (16 pts) attacked the rim repeatedly and scored over Duncan. And as the Spurs fought off that Dallas comeback, Hill dropped 17 of his 21 points in the second half, including backdoor layups and dagger threes.
At one point, TNT’s Reggie Miller anointed Hill and Beaubois “the future of this rivalry.” And maybe Reggie was just trying to say something bombastic to make the highlight reel, but I think he could be onto something.
For Hill, who had put up 29 points in Game 4, it was yet another big-time performance in what is becoming a breakout postseason for the second-year pro. For Beaubois, who had seen only spot minutes in the series before Thursday, it was the rookie’s first significant playoff action (unfortunately his last for this year), and he delivered.
Who would’ve seen this coming six months ago? Hill was a little-known product of a small college (IUPUI) despite being a first-round draft pick in ’08, whose rookie season was nothing special stat-wise. Beaubois was an unknown project from Guadelupe when he was drafted in the ’09 first round and not expected to be a major contributor this year. Can these two really become future stars for their respective franchises?
Whether they become All-Stars or career role players, Hill and Beaubois are a testament to good scouting and good coaching. Both players fit right into their team’s system, and they’ve been brought along at a good pace under the guidance of respected vets and solid coaches. Now they’ve been introduced to the postseason pressure-cooker and passed the initial test.
Every team in the NBA has one or two young players viewed as The Future. I didn’t foresee George Hill and Roddy Beaubois assuming those roles for the Spurs and Mavs, but by this time next year don’t be shocked if they’re more than just pleasantly surprising X-factors.
Who is The Future of your favorite team?
As an IUPUI grad and Spurs fan, I’m very happy for Hill and the success he is having. He definitely has the skillset to become a top tier PG in the league and with the coaching he is receiving and guidance from TP, he is going to do very well.
hill and blair are the future and whatever they get for parker.
beaubois is more of a barbosa type so hell no he isnt close to being over ever being a franchise player.
hill could end up being an allstar he can play both ends of the floor.
Steph Curry. He’s the only reason Warriors fans can be even slightly optimistic about the franchise’s future.
Funny how we debated Hill the other day, and then he goes out and plays terrific. I laughed off the idea of comparing him to parker, but after that performance it might not be that far-fetched of a question. Don’t sleep on the 3 time champion, Finals MVP though. Parker has earned his due….
He looks like he could be the son of Anna from V look at that neck
for Houston: Aaron Brooks and Chase Buddinger. And both might be traded next season. sigh.
LA: Bynum and Shannon Brown
just a thought for debate maybe?
when the spurs drafted hill and let chalmers slip to the 2nd round the heat, the spurs caught a lot of flack on boards liek this one. looking at it now, who would YOU take? hill or chalmers?
i say hill for sure.
This makes us ask the question “Where does Tony Parker fit in?”
Makes perfect sense in LA to replace Fisher, but they’ve got a ton of money committed to existing contracts unless Bynum or Odom are going back to SA.
Maybe if he stops taking nude pictures of himself and sending them to groupies and jumpoffs, he’ll find time to concentrate and make a name for himself, eventually.
I think you (and Reggie) are jumping the gun on Beaubois. Dude’s had one good game, and the Spurs just weren’t accustomed to seeing him play. They’ll know how to guard him next time, as will other teams.
As for Hill, the Mavs already knew what he was capable of (at least after Game 4). Hill’s officially becoming a part of “The Big Four” in SA.
Pop made it known that Hill was his favorite player last year. So Pop was onto something. Which is far from surprising. Hill, Manu, and Parker is one solid back court.
“Dude´s had one good game”
Not true. He basically had a good game every time he got minutes all season long.
Of all rookie guards ever scoring 7 PPG or more in 20 or less minutes he has the fewest minutes per game and the highest eFG% (by a wide margin)
He also has the 5th highest Per 36 scoring behind Walter Davis, David Thompson, Michael Jordan and Drazen Petrovic.
10 PPG in 15 MPG with 54% shooting post all star (22 games), 13.4 PPG in 19 minutes with 56% shooting in march (14 games).
The kid should have never been behind Barea in the rotation for the POs, no way. And that´s not nescesserily a knock on Barea, who despite his shortcoming (excessive overdribling, bad shot selection and while annoying still ineffective defense) had a somewhat ok series for a backup.
Definitely could be Terry/Barbosa 2.0, only with more weapons and better defense in time.
Not a real star though.
Man if the thunder kept Beaubois draft rights Westbrook and him would be the best PG duo
we have seen in a while
Rajon Rondo…
For you Control!
Brian Scalabrine…. oh, wait, he’s 32 already?
Where do the Spurs find these guys? Wow. Almost always finding gold in in the late part of the draft. Just imagine if they hadn’t traded away Scola. A contending team with a core of late 1st rounders and 2nd rounders.
@12
If you read the rest of what I said, you’d notice I was talking about the playoffs.
i hate the mavs but i looooove (no homo) Rodrigue Beaubois
I’ll be the first to admit I had never even heard of Beaubois til Game Six. I’m assuming he’ll land a lot more PT next season.
Here’s an outsider’s perspective of what’s wrong with the Mavs.
[sportschump.net]
OKC Æ’an here….
I’d much rather have Beaubois than Hill, he has a much higher ceiling with his athletic ability. We traded him Æ’or Mullens…..