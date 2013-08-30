“Fire Red” Air Jordan 5 Retro Hits Stores Tomorrow

For the first since since 2006, the infamous Air Jordan V “Fire Red” will be getting re-released this Saturday. Sporting classic features like that amazing black nylon tongue, some mesh detailing, the No. 23 embroidery and a translucent outsole, this shoe is sure to cause most sneakerheads to get up and out of bed tomorrow morning.

Will you get a pair?

