Firing A Head Coach: A Bulls Christmas Eve Tradition

#Chicago Bulls
12.23.09 9 years ago 11 Comments

Some days people write articles you wish you had written. Today, that article comes from Chicago sports blog, Not Qualified To Comment. In their article “Firing A Head Coach – A Bulls Christmas Eve Tradition,” they talk about how Vinny Del Negro is most likely the next in line to have something else to ask for this Christmas: a job. Check out the article and let us know what you think.

When do you think Vinny will be fired?

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDimeMagVinny Del Negro

