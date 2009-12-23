Some days people write articles you wish you had written. Today, that article comes from Chicago sports blog, Not Qualified To Comment. In their article “Firing A Head Coach – A Bulls Christmas Eve Tradition,” they talk about how Vinny Del Negro is most likely the next in line to have something else to ask for this Christmas: a job. Check out the article and let us know what you think.
When do you think Vinny will be fired?
I’ll be surprised if Vinny makes it past the weekend. Letting Ben Gordon go wasn’t a smart move in the first place
Lou Penlla, Lovie Smith, and Vinny Del should all be looking for jobs soon. For Smith and Del Negro, they shouldn’t have been hired in the first place as they are not qualified anyway.
Lou…well it’s the cubs.
@ Gunner
Vinny its a GM numb nuts, plus Ben Gordon doesnt make the Bulls a better team.
Don’t count on Vinny being fired tomorrow. It’ll likely be Monday, as that is also their tradition. I agree with #2, Del Negro had practically no coaching experience.
bring on the pete myers era!!
please fire vdn! nice job jd!
Now he’ll get to reflect on what went wrong and what went right. Everyone’s gotta earn thier stripes.
He went from player to exec to, eh, coach…that’s EXACTLY why it didn’t work out.
He makes bonehead coaching moves that only either
a) a bonehead makes
or
b) a novice, a rookie, someone obviously way in above thier head.
Probably should coach high school, aau, college, over 35 league…coach somethin’ then get his NBA on.
i spoke in past tense…’cause it’s gonna happen.
@AdvancedMind
All the more reason for him to go, dumbass
I hope Vinny Del Negro sticks around til his hairdo’s back in style.
it seems like espn gets people fired more then the actual front offices around all leagues….
as soon as they start reporting coach “rumors” on sportscenter then they pretty much run stories like this one 24/7 with speculative questions as to when until it actually happens….