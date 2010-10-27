First Look: 2010 Los Angeles Lakers Championship Ring

Last year, we were the first to show you the 2009 Lakers Championship Ring, and this year we wanted to be the first to give you a sneak peek at the new one. Back designing with Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills, check out how the new ring turned out. We’ll have high-res pics and more info in the morning.
What do you think?
DOPE
crazy detail man
whoa. still hate LA.
The best design yet. More significant meaning incorporated in the rings. I love ’em.
fucking dope
no wonder kobe got broke up fingers…. walkin round with 5 of them motherfuckas on his hand.
That is cooooooooooooold!
Hell ya!!!!!
nice ring
leather from the ball in the ring is cool, the score of the game is a nice touch, Sweet Sixteen is dumb
Lakers suck..