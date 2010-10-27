First Look: 2010 Los Angeles Lakers Championship Ring

Last year, we were the first to show you the 2009 Lakers Championship Ring, and this year we wanted to be the first to give you a sneak peek at the new one. Back designing with Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills, check out how the new ring turned out. We’ll have high-res pics and more info in the morning.

