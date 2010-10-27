First Look: 2010 Los Angeles Lakers Championship Ring

10.26.10 8 years ago 11 Comments

Last year, we were the first to show you the 2009 Lakers Championship Ring, and this year we wanted to be the first to give you a sneak peek at the new one. Back designing with Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills, check out how the new ring turned out. We’ll have high-res pics and more info in the morning.

What do you think?

