First Look: adidas D Rose 3 “Michigan Avenue”

Derrick Rose and adidas are making sure no one is forgetting about Chicago’s franchise this season. From traditional colorways to wild ones, the new adidas D Rose 3 is at the forefront of shoe releases for this year, and today, they unveiled a first official look at the new one in line. It’s dubbed “Michigan Avenue” and is inspired by the lights and iconic characters populating the avenue in Chicago during the holiday season

On the white synthetic leather upper and midsole, there are speckled dots which represent the bright lines of the avenue. The three stripes and lace eyelets are both bright yellow, while the outsole and laces are infrared to represent the iconic characters in the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival parade.

On the inside of each tongue are stars and a half-moon to represent Rose’s “Poohdini” tattoo. The satellite coordinates of Michigan Avenue and the number 1,000,000 encircle it to represent the number of lights displayed each year during the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

The D Rose 3 “Michigan Avenue” drops November 15 for $160, and will be available at adidas Basketball.

