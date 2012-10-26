First Look: adidas D Rose 3 “Nightmare Before Christmas”

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Derrick Rose
10.26.12 6 years ago

Yesterday, I showed you guys what is probably my favorite adidas D Rose 3 colorway yet. It’s traditional – black with red accents and a little bit of gray – and nothing’s ever as good as a bred colorway done right. And then today, photos leaked of an entirely different take on Derrick Rose‘s newest signature sneaker. They’re called the “Nightmare Before Christmas” and they’re pretty wild.

It looks like these will be dropping on, you guessed it, December 24 for $180 at select adidas Basketball retailers, according to KixAndTheCity.

The sneaker features another speckled midsole, some striped laces and a crazy pearlized purple upper. It’s also all inspired by Tim Burton’s “Nightmare Before Christmas” movie. Stay tuned as I’m sure official photos will eventually surface.

via KixAndTheCity & NSB

Would you rock these?

