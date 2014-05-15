Is This Our First Look At The adidas D Rose 773 III?

05.15.14 4 years ago

Today, we got what could be an early sample look at the upcoming adidas D Rose 773 III. Featuring an all-black SprintWeb upper, the shoe also sports Rose’s logo and the iconic 3-Stripes on the heel and already has fans gushing over the improved design.

With the SprintFrame for stability and improvements in the cushioning and outsole, this looks like it’ll be another solid addition to the Derrick Rose line. Check the images below for a closer look and stay tuned for more official details.

H/T Sole Collector; images via Long-7

What do you think?

