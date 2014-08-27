Jordan Brand Introduces Chris Paul’s Jordan CP3.VIII

The gala nature of the unveiling of the Air Jordan XX9 back in April was no surprise — nearly three decades of heritage behind the annual game shoe dictated a grand premiere that featured royalty such asdesigner extraordinaireandhimself.

But with Chris Paul seven All-Star Games and eight acclaimed signature sneakers deep — for perspective, Penny Hardaway only had four over the course of his career — it’s only fitting that CP3’s new sneaker gets some similar shine befitting one of the best players in the NBA for close to a decade.

As such, with Paul on hand, the Jordan Brand introduced the CP3.viii to a selection of media and VIPs at Location 05 in New York City. And much like the CP3.VII — a fantastic sneaker on court and off — it looks quite promising as a performance sneaker that would not look out of place for casual wear.

Featuring a herringbone traction pattern and a TPU outsole to aid in lateral cuts, the CP3 VIII is designed to keep Paul stable during his rapid-fire changes of speed when he slashes and cuts. “It keeps him in the shoe,” was Jordan Brand communications manager Brandon Cresswell’s succinct description during an initial sneak peek at the sneaker earlier in the day.

“Nine times out of 10, I’m going to get around my defender because…His shoe’s not made for him,” Paul said at the unveiling.

The Flight Web, also a feature in the Air Jordan XX9, makes its way to the CP3 VIII to provide a “good consistent lockdown,” according to Cresswell. And aesthetics-wise, the sneaker — as always — has the sleek look of a race car to match CP3’s revved up game. The side of the Jordan CP3.VIII is in the same pattern he has in his Jeep and Mercedes and lower than the CP3.VII.

“I’ll never forget when we designed my first shoe,” Paul said in a Jordan Brand promotional video last year. “It was the most exciting thing ever to step out on the court for the first time wearing my own shoe with not only my own logo on the shoe, but the Jumpman logo.”

Seven sneakers later, the CP3 line has evolved into one that any guard should immediately consider — because if it’s good enough for Chris Paul, it’s good enough for anyone.

The Jordan CP3.VIII will launch in two colorways — black/infrared 23/white and cool grey/white/black — at global retailers and Jordan.com on November 1, for a suggested retail price of $130.

Stay tuned to Dime for much more on the CP3 VIII.

Click for the official pics…