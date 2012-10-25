First Look: Derrick Rose’s New D Rose 3 Alternate Away Limited Edition Sneaker

While Derrick Rose is still on his way back from his devastating knee injury last spring, his newest signature sneaker, the adidas D Rose 3, is causing waves. From the official launch to the unveiling of new colorways celebrating things that are strictly Chicago, the sneaker looks like it’ll be a mainstay in the game throughout the upcoming season. But I really believe the newest colorway – the D Rose 3 Alternate Away Limited Edition – is the best one yet.

Today, adidas unveiled the new shoe, which features a black nubuck upper and red SPRINTWEB accents. It also has a speckled midsole, a reflective logo, and a red outsole with the patented white stripes.

This is also Rose’s most personal shoe yet, and the signature details include a call-out on the inside of the tongue: an illustration of his family tree and the landmark of 73rd and Paulina in the Englewood neighborhood where he grew up.

The new D Rose 3 alternate away limited edition will be dropping on November 1 for $160, and will be available only at adidas Sports Performance Stores at Water Tower Place in Chicago, the Broadway @ Houston Soho location in New York City and adidas Basketball.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.