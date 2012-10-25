First Look: Derrick Rose’s New D Rose 3 Alternate Away Limited Edition Sneaker

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Derrick Rose
10.25.12 6 years ago

While Derrick Rose is still on his way back from his devastating knee injury last spring, his newest signature sneaker, the adidas D Rose 3, is causing waves. From the official launch to the unveiling of new colorways celebrating things that are strictly Chicago, the sneaker looks like it’ll be a mainstay in the game throughout the upcoming season. But I really believe the newest colorway – the D Rose 3 Alternate Away Limited Edition – is the best one yet.

Today, adidas unveiled the new shoe, which features a black nubuck upper and red SPRINTWEB accents. It also has a speckled midsole, a reflective logo, and a red outsole with the patented white stripes.

This is also Rose’s most personal shoe yet, and the signature details include a call-out on the inside of the tongue: an illustration of his family tree and the landmark of 73rd and Paulina in the Englewood neighborhood where he grew up.

The new D Rose 3 alternate away limited edition will be dropping on November 1 for $160, and will be available only at adidas Sports Performance Stores at Water Tower Place in Chicago, the Broadway @ Houston Soho location in New York City and adidas Basketball.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Derrick Rose
TAGSadidasadidas D Rose 3adidas D Rose 3 Alternate Away Limited Editionadidas HoopsD Rose 3D Rose 3 Alternate Away Limited EditionDERRICK ROSEStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP