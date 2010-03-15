First Look: NBA JAM Trailer

03.15.10 8 years ago 10 Comments

We’ve been talking about the new NBA JAM for a minute, and couldn’t be more excited. Today, our friends over at EA Sports sent us the first gameplay trailer for the game. Check it out after the jump.

What do you think?

