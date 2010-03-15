First Look: NBA JAM Trailer

We’ve been talking about the new NBA JAM for a minute, and couldn’t be more excited. Today, our friends over at EA Sports sent us the first gameplay trailer for the game. Check it out after the jump.
What do you think?
No hot spots? WTF?
Brandon Roy’s head looks extremely disproportionate to the rest of his body. Is that normal or the big head cheat code?
The announcer sounds like a douchebag.
If they can’t recapture what made the game so popular in the first place, it’s an epic fail.
the original voice sounded way better, don’t get why they just used the same dope vintage phrases and didn’t come up with anything…
why wouldn’t they come out with this next year when everybody switches teams?
Meh……………….
DANG IT VIACOMMMM!!!! Grrr…I’m off to YouTube to find another trailer. I hope I don’t get caught in the YouTube Vortex. Y’all know what I’m talkin’ bout. Next thing you know it’s 10pm and I’m watching faceplants
[www.gamefocus.ca]
It’s the same announcer from the original NBA JAM. source: [ign64.ign.com]
Hey Dime,
If your friends at EA sent you this, how come it was removed from youtube by Viacom?
The graphics look mediocre and why does everyone in the game have heads bigger than what they should be?
the graphics aren’t that good because its a trailer from the Wii, they will be making an hd version for ps3 and xbox 360.