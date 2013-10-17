First Look: Kenneth Faried, Jrue Holiday, Harrison Barnes Debut New Commercial

Today Kenneth Faried, Jrue Holiday and Harrison Barnes debuted a new TV commercial — “Quick is Everywhere” — for the recently released adidas Crazy Ghost. This ad will begin airing next week, and features ballers from basically every level showcasing how important quickness is, from your first step to your handle to your defense.

