First Look: Kenneth Faried, Jrue Holiday, Harrison Barnes Debut New Commercial

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
10.17.13 5 years ago

Today Kenneth Faried, Jrue Holiday and Harrison Barnes debuted a new TV commercial — “Quick is Everywhere” — for the recently released adidas Crazy Ghost. This ad will begin airing next week, and features ballers from basically every level showcasing how important quickness is, from your first step to your handle to your defense.

[RELATED: adidas Unveils New NBA On-Court Collection]

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGSadidasadidas Basketballadidas Crazy Ghostadidas HoopsHarrison BarnesJrue HolidayKENNETH FARIEDStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP