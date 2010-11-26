First Look: LeBron’s New Logo

We all knew this was bound to happen, considering his old logo had the No. 23 in it, but we didn’t know when. Now we do. During last night’s NBC Person of the Year interview with Matt Lauer, LeBron James wore a Nike polo shirt with his new logo on it. Check it out.
Nike has just confirmed to me that this is LeBron’s new logo. Their statement: “In his interview with NBC airing November 25th, LeBron is wearing a polo (shirt) featuring his new logo. We are really pleased that it incorporates LeBron’s initials “L” and “J” and retains the crown from his previous iconic logo. The new logo will appear on LeBron’s product in 2011 and on quick strike product.”
What do you think?
Everyone’s logo has initials nowadays, not very original. I prefer the logos that define the player, the way MJ and Penny had.
Agreed. Also, Shaq and Griffey’s.
Meh, ugly logo. Focus on winning games bro.
Iconic logo? Take a look at The Nexus logo for that.
I kinda like it. Simple and classy. Unlike him. Lol! Alright that was a little gratuitous…hehe!
looks like a rip from Tiger Woods Logo. How original
If he wants a logo to represent him correclty, it should be a picture of a dick.
the way the heat are playing, it should just be one big L, no J.
^LOL
The Heat are back tonight, lets pray that thanksgiving gave these dudes some juice and will play hard tonight!
Kings have rings.
lol @ 7&8.
Perfect Ideas…. maybe an “L” shaped dick??
And he wonders why people don’t like him!!!! Seldom are huge, unwarranted egos liked by most people. He rubs it in every possible time. How long until Bosh and Wade rebel??
All the hate, yet he still going to sell
I saw this article on CBS Sports, with the “What Should I Do” with Jordan’s response taken from his old commercial its right on
[www.youtube.com]
Actually the response is scary close to reality.
@ Claw, I was just about to post that….if this commercial is out, I wonder what DWade and Melo are saying, since DWade was Jordan’s handpicked successor and Melo is Team Jumpman? LMFAO ripped LeBron HARDDDDDD
For real though, how big is Lebron’s brand? I can’t really say…I barely see it out here in t-dot.
co-sign Pedro #11 .. “King” of WHAT..? sulKING? joKING about in CLE? wanKING? ..
why the fuck is he buttoned all the way up? i know he’s from cle, but i thought cle isn’t redneck’s hometown. fuuuu…
What do I think? I think it’s a sad day when anybody gives a flying shit about how someone with more than almost everybody could ever ask for decides to sell himself.
Wait – his previous logo was iconic?
Kobe’s logo doesn’t have his initials on it. And it doesn’t have a crown despite having 5 rings already.
The logo is not really his initials. The crown is him in the middle and the supposedly L and J is his left and right hand man aka wade and bosh!
King of Bump