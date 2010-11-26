First Look: LeBron’s New Logo

We all knew this was bound to happen, considering his old logo had the No. 23 in it, but we didn’t know when. Now we do. During last night’s NBC Person of the Year interview with Matt Lauer, LeBron James wore a Nike polo shirt with his new logo on it. Check it out.

From CNBC’s Darren Rovell:

Nike has just confirmed to me that this is LeBron’s new logo. Their statement: “In his interview with NBC airing November 25th, LeBron is wearing a polo (shirt) featuring his new logo. We are really pleased that it incorporates LeBron’s initials “L” and “J” and retains the crown from his previous iconic logo. The new logo will appear on LeBron’s product in 2011 and on quick strike product.”

What do you think?

