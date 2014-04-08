First Look: Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low HTM

The latest in the defining HTM series from Nike, the Kobe 9 Elite Low HTM will push the boundaries and potential of Flyknit tech to create something innovative and performance-based. Starting April 8 with the first of four colorways, the Kobe 9 Elite Low HTM collection will release exclusively at Nike Stadium Milano and Excelsior in Milan.

Developed through a collaboration with President and CEO Mark Parker, Fragment Design Founder Hiroshi Fujiwara and Nike Innovation Leader Tinker Hatfield, the Kobe 9 Elite Low HTM did away with the original proprioceptive collar but stayed true with the high-performance combination of Nike Lunarlon, dynamic Flywire and Flyknit. The sneaker will feature translucent windows in the outsole and reflective flecked laces, anodized HTM aglets, embossed snake scales and reflective Swoosh trademarks, culminating in four neutral palettes ranging from heather white/gum to black/marble. The shoe is completed with the signature HTM logo.

Check out the images below for a closer look and stay tuned for more release details.

