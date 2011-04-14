First Look: Nike LeBron 8 PS

What is inspired by lions as well as outdoor basketball in Beijing? LeBron James‘ newest sneaker is, the Nike LeBron 8 PS – built exclusively for the grind of the NBA Playoffs. Releasing nationally this Saturday, this is the final version in a series of three Nike LeBron 8 footwear styles and the first signature shoe to tap Hyperfuse. It couldn’t have dropped at a better time, seeing as how I really need a new pair to hoop in. Badly.

This weekend, I will be in Miami to check out the opener of the Heat/Sixers series, but more importantly, to test drive LeBron’s newest kicks. It should be interesting because the shoe has most of the characteristics that I look for in a great basketball sneaker: exaggerated flex grooves in the forefoot and heel that help to make it feel lighter; and a Hyperfuse constructed upper, which is a combination of three materials that give it support (synthetic overlays), ventilation (mesh) and durability (a layer of TPU, which is used in high-wear areas).

Jason Petrie, the designer of the shoe, has collaborated closely with LeBron during the entire PS series. Their aim was to continually push the envelope, creating shoes that are both supportive and amazingly light. From the looks of it, they succeeded.

What do you think?

