First Look: Nike Zoom KD4

Even though the Nike Zoom KD3 has yet to hit retail, there are already pictures surfacing on the ‘net of next year’s Nike Zoom KD4. As KixandtheCity.com’s Rich “MaZe” Lopez notes, “It is way too early to make any assumptions on what the final version of the Nike Zoom KD4 will look like,” but that can’t stop us from taking a sneak peek.

Source: KixandtheCity.com

