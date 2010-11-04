First Look: Nike Zoom KD4

Even though the Nike Zoom KD3 has yet to hit retail, there are already pictures surfacing on the ‘net of next year’s Nike Zoom KD4. As KixandtheCity.com’s Rich “MaZe” Lopez notes, “It is way too early to make any assumptions on what the final version of the Nike Zoom KD4 will look like,” but that can’t stop us from taking a sneak peek.
What do you think?
Source: KixandtheCity.com
Goddamn that looks fresh. Loving the low cut shoes Nike’s pumping out lately.
It sort of looks like it’ll take inspiration from the KD2.
Those are ugly…If theyre gonna make signature kicks..they need to step it up
Umm…that looks like the Kobe V re-tooled with a strap and new mesh.
The outriggers on the midsole are almost identical.
Not saying thats a bad thing, but that is definitely a sample.
these are dope
i would. and if they’re the price of his other shoes… i will.
Damn, they look a lot like KB Vs with a strip..not a problem though. If they can deliver better performance than that, I’d be happy
these are clearly just a playoff or alternate edition or something. exact same sole as the KD3s.