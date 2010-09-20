First Look: Nike Zoom Kobe VI

With the NBA season around the corner, it’s time to start getting excited about the new shoes on tap as well. First up, the initial colorway (black/del sol) of Kobe Bryant‘s newest signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Kobe VI. Dropping the day after Christmas, this you’ll know at least one thing to put on your list. Check out more pics and info after the jump.
Like the Nike Zoom Kobe V, this model is still light and low, with Zoom Air cushioning. The Flywire appears to be eliminated from the upper which consists of a textured synthetic shroud attached to the heel cup. The Swoosh is painted over this reptilian texture. The traction on the outsole has moved away from the EKG-like waves, and has an organic feel as if you were looking at cells through a microscope.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Same shit.
These are nice! Well done, Nike.
with a new twist, those are sleek
Is that Hyperfuse technology they’re using for the upper? It looks very similar…
Hopefully, the Kobe VI performs better than it looks. It looks like a late 90’s Nike Presto with scales…
Kobe VI going for Title No. 6 – Jordan Status!
i hope it got that day after christmas price! lol
Kobe’s shoes are slowly turning into Nike Prestos.
IV=V=VI
same thing, not worth as signature line
so the scaley looking texture is supposed to resemble a black mamba, is that what they are going for here?
I been playing ball for a long time and these low cut shoes i’m not feeling. 3/4 or hightops is all they should be playing in. Your shoes don’t need to be light weight, it’s not like it makes a huge difference. give me the extra 2-3inches the AF1’s give me instead of the lighter weight.