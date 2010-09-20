First Look: Nike Zoom Kobe VI

With the NBA season around the corner, it’s time to start getting excited about the new shoes on tap as well. First up, the initial colorway (black/del sol) of Kobe Bryant‘s newest signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Kobe VI. Dropping the day after Christmas, this you’ll know at least one thing to put on your list. Check out more pics and info after the jump.

From Foot Locker Unlocked:

Like the Nike Zoom Kobe V, this model is still light and low, with Zoom Air cushioning. The Flywire appears to be eliminated from the upper which consists of a textured synthetic shroud attached to the heel cup. The Swoosh is painted over this reptilian texture. The traction on the outsole has moved away from the EKG-like waves, and has an organic feel as if you were looking at cells through a microscope.

What do you think?

