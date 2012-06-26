First Look: The NBA 2K13 Cover

All these years, we’ve been waiting on the Next Michael, the Next Magic, the Next Bird. But even though today’s players are vastly different from past generations, I’d say the league is in pretty good hands. LeBron James is still the best player; Kobe Bryant is still the leading man. And others, such as new NBA 2K13 cover guys, Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin, are pushing the league to new heights. They represent the “new dynasty” of NBA legends.

2K released covers last year honoring three of the best players from the past: MJ, Magic and Bird. And now, it’s quite obvious what they’re doing here: celebrating the future. Okay, so some might’ve wished for LeBron James, and I’m sure 2K would’ve felt better of their choice had Blake Griffin not gotten swept out of the playoffs, had Rose not suffered a devastating injury and had Durant’s Thunder actually won the Finals. But I doubt this will affect sales at all. The cover is dope.

Of course, the game has something to do with that as well, and while I haven’t played it yet, it will live up to expectations. It always does.

“Being crowned as one of the NBA 2K13 cover athletes is a huge honor and something I always dreamt about,” said Durant, who won his third straight scoring title and led the Thunder franchise to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1996. “It’s definitely humbling to grace the cover after the likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird.”

“There’s so much young talent around the NBA, so it’s very exciting to be chosen for NBA 2K’s ‘New Dynasty’ alongside Kevin and Derrick,” added Griffin, who helped lead the Clippers to their first postseason since 2006. “The NBA 2K series has always been my first choice when I want to get a game in.”

“It’s a dream come true to be one of the cover athletes for NBA 2K13,” commented Rose, the 2010-11 NBA Most Valuable Player, who led the Bulls to a league-best 50-16 record this season. “I’ve worked closely with 2K Sports since NBA 2K10, and I’m honored to follow in the footsteps of Michael Jordan as the latest Chicago Bull to be featured on the cover.”

Developed by Visual Concepts, a 2K Sports studio, NBA 2K13 is not yet rated by the ESRB and will be available on October 2, 2012 in North America and October 5, 2012 internationally

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.