Fisher’s next clutch moment is bigger than Lakers/Celtics

Honestly, who was expecting that type of performance from Derek Fisher last night? Maybe a game-changing defensive play, or a big three down the stretch, or even a last-second shot, but eleven points in the fourth quarter and carrying the offense while Kobe struggled?

Well, not only are Laker fans now hoping for another clutch performance by D-Fish in the very near future, but actually all NBA fans (yes, even Celtic fans) are optimistic that Fisher can come up big down the stretch. Why, you ask?

In addition to his leadership position in L.A., Fisher is also the president of the NBA’s Players Association, and as the president it’s his responsibility to do a variety of things. His primary focus right now — besides winning his 5th NBA Championship — is to help negotiate the terms of a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the NBA. The CBA counter-proposal is scheduled to be delivered to the league office by the end of the month.

The current CBA between the league and the players union doesn’t expire until the end of next season (2011), but the two sides have already begun preliminary talks, where both sides found out exactly how far apart they really are.

Fisher, who is undoubtedly a tremendous leader, has taken his share of criticism all season long for his declining skills on the court. He has worked hard to prove his critics wrong and after another huge crunch-time effort in last night’s Game 3, he got emotional in his post-game interview with Doris Burke.

Fisher’s hard work on the court was actually one reason why a recent meeting between him and NBPA executive director Billy Hunter was reportedly delayed. Hunter was hoping to meet with Fisher earlier this week, but the Lakers practiced much longer and later than expected, which pushed back their meeting.

Fisher’s hard work and leadership have helped him become a clutch player in the NBA. Now facing a tough opponent off the court, hopefully a deal gets done and it doesn’t come down to the final 0.4 seconds — but even then, Fisher has proven to be clutch enough to get the job done.

