Fisher’s next clutch moment is bigger than Lakers/Celtics

Honestly, who was expecting that type of performance from Derek Fisher last night? Maybe a game-changing defensive play, or a big three down the stretch, or even a last-second shot, but eleven points in the fourth quarter and carrying the offense while Kobe struggled?
Well, not only are Laker fans now hoping for another clutch performance by D-Fish in the very near future, but actually all NBA fans (yes, even Celtic fans) are optimistic that Fisher can come up big down the stretch. Why, you ask?
In addition to his leadership position in L.A., Fisher is also the president of the NBA’s Players Association, and as the president it’s his responsibility to do a variety of things. His primary focus right now — besides winning his 5th NBA Championship — is to help negotiate the terms of a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the NBA. The CBA counter-proposal is scheduled to be delivered to the league office by the end of the month.
The current CBA between the league and the players union doesn’t expire until the end of next season (2011), but the two sides have already begun preliminary talks, where both sides found out exactly how far apart they really are.
Fisher, who is undoubtedly a tremendous leader, has taken his share of criticism all season long for his declining skills on the court. He has worked hard to prove his critics wrong and after another huge crunch-time effort in last night’s Game 3, he got emotional in his post-game interview with Doris Burke.
Fisher’s hard work on the court was actually one reason why a recent meeting between him and NBPA executive director Billy Hunter was reportedly delayed. Hunter was hoping to meet with Fisher earlier this week, but the Lakers practiced much longer and later than expected, which pushed back their meeting.
Fisher’s hard work and leadership have helped him become a clutch player in the NBA. Now facing a tough opponent off the court, hopefully a deal gets done and it doesn’t come down to the final 0.4 seconds — but even then, Fisher has proven to be clutch enough to get the job done.
-Follow Rey on Twitter at @reyrey33.
-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
-Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE
Fish is the man. Even with his low numbers in during the season he’s the ideal point guard for the offense the lakers play. And on defense even though he’s a bit slower than other point guards he still finds ways to limit them in one way or the other often times.
No other player in the league I’d rather have working to renew the cba…
once again: that layup he made in the 4th quarter in game 3 was orgasmic!!!
Fisher is the best.
Fish is a man. He put it all out on the court. Laker great without a doubt.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA the dirty sneaky old fart finally gets his dick sucked. he deserves it after a hell of a game. grande cojones, man. hope those mouths can swallow those big-ass balls.
so thats why he getting respect despite making them dirty tricks and acting. he’s the gawdamn prez of the player’s union. dont wanna mess with that.
Fish is probably the only player in the L who can handle and control bryants ego. That’s y he will remain a laker.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA handle what now? bullshit. if had 10% of kobe’s talent, players would be fucking bleeding all over.
fuck fisher and his dirty bullshit play. really ain’t nothing without kobe. anybody can play his role. the clutch part, i’m gonna give that to him. but if you’re as old as fucktard fisher, you gotta be clutch or else your fucking useless anyway.
So he’s important because he’s clutch but anybody can play his role? Kind of contradicting yourself. Fish isn’t dirty he’s crafty and he’s gotta be in order to play well against younger more athletic guards. Why is it people get on fisher for flopping or acting to draw fouls, when billups pump fakes to get his man in the air then leans in to draw the foul that’s considered a veteran play. Not takin a shot at Chauncey he’s my favorite player, just wondering why people react differently.
fisher is a douche. He flops almost as bad as manu but manu gets labeled dirty so if the shoe fits…
On 2nd thought maybe manu’s not labled dirty but manu is considered a big time flopper but fish who does the same thing is “a class act”, why? Bcuz he’s a union pres. I said it before fish is dirty bcuz of the shots he takes at othr players…ask scola.