Five centers to watch for 2009-10

After putting together the modified Top-50 list of players from the ’08-09 season, I had about 50 leftovers who just missed the cut. And from that, there could’ve been a whole sub-category titled “Wait ‘Til Next Year.”

Going position-by-position again, here are five centers who look the most ready to crack the 2010 Top-10 with their performances next season:

Emeka Okafor — Nobody outside of Richard Jefferson improved their situation more via trade this summer. Playing for a Hornets team where people will actually be paying attention, Okafor will finally get his due as one of the NBA’s upper-tier centers over the last couple years. A double-double lock, Okafor’s numbers (13.2 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 1.7 bpg) will stay the same in New Orleans, while the Chris Paul factor will put Mek’s game on display and allow him to see the postseason for the first time as a pro.

Al Horford — The other minimalist double-double specialist (11.5 ppg, 9.3 rpg), Horford’s third season is poised to be a monster one. The Hawks have a stable playoff-caliber core for the first time since the Dominique era, and their interior anchor is heading into the crucial season before he can sign a big-money extension next summer.

Solomon Alabi — As a freshman at Florida State, Alabi averaged eight points, five boards and two blocks a game. Even if those numbers don’t increase by a whole lot this year, the more important numbers for NBA scouts are Alabi’s 7-foot-1 height, 7-3 wingspan, and 9-1 standing reach. More sophisticated offensively than Hasheem Thabeet, with similar talent and potential defensively, Alabi is one big season away from the MSG Green Room.

Mehmet Okur — When Carlos Boozer was sidelined for all of December, January and most of February, Okur posted his best splits of the season. When Boozer returned to the lineup, Okur’s numbers and shots decreased. Whether it’s a trade before the season or at the deadline, Boozer won’t make it through 2010 in Utah, and Okur could shine without him. Paul Millsap isn’t the go-to scorer Boozer is, so when Millsap is the starter next to Okur, Memo becomes more of a focal point.

Tim Duncan — There’s a good chance Duncan officially moves to center this year, if nothing else so the NBA can avoid a scenario where Andrew Bynum is starting the 2010 All-Star Game when he’s the third-best post player on his own team. With Antonio McDyess’ arrival in San Antonio, it makes the most sense for TD to play the five, even if it’s mostly a paper transition and the Spurs don’t actually change anything they do.