Five centers to watch for 2009-10

After putting together the modified Top-50 list of players from the ’08-09 season, I had about 50 leftovers who just missed the cut. And from that, there could’ve been a whole sub-category titled “Wait ‘Til Next Year.”
Going position-by-position again, here are five centers who look the most ready to crack the 2010 Top-10 with their performances next season:
Emeka Okafor — Nobody outside of Richard Jefferson improved their situation more via trade this summer. Playing for a Hornets team where people will actually be paying attention, Okafor will finally get his due as one of the NBA’s upper-tier centers over the last couple years. A double-double lock, Okafor’s numbers (13.2 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 1.7 bpg) will stay the same in New Orleans, while the Chris Paul factor will put Mek’s game on display and allow him to see the postseason for the first time as a pro.
Al Horford — The other minimalist double-double specialist (11.5 ppg, 9.3 rpg), Horford’s third season is poised to be a monster one. The Hawks have a stable playoff-caliber core for the first time since the Dominique era, and their interior anchor is heading into the crucial season before he can sign a big-money extension next summer.
Solomon Alabi — As a freshman at Florida State, Alabi averaged eight points, five boards and two blocks a game. Even if those numbers don’t increase by a whole lot this year, the more important numbers for NBA scouts are Alabi’s 7-foot-1 height, 7-3 wingspan, and 9-1 standing reach. More sophisticated offensively than Hasheem Thabeet, with similar talent and potential defensively, Alabi is one big season away from the MSG Green Room.
Mehmet Okur — When Carlos Boozer was sidelined for all of December, January and most of February, Okur posted his best splits of the season. When Boozer returned to the lineup, Okur’s numbers and shots decreased. Whether it’s a trade before the season or at the deadline, Boozer won’t make it through 2010 in Utah, and Okur could shine without him. Paul Millsap isn’t the go-to scorer Boozer is, so when Millsap is the starter next to Okur, Memo becomes more of a focal point.
Tim Duncan — There’s a good chance Duncan officially moves to center this year, if nothing else so the NBA can avoid a scenario where Andrew Bynum is starting the 2010 All-Star Game when he’s the third-best post player on his own team. With Antonio McDyess’ arrival in San Antonio, it makes the most sense for TD to play the five, even if it’s mostly a paper transition and the Spurs don’t actually change anything they do.
No Hamed Haddadi?
Watch out for Nazr Mohammed also… Don’t sleep….. when he gets minutes he produces with the best of them..
Where is the future “star”… LOL I would put brook lopez in that list
what about eddie curry lmao
Andrew Bogut coming off a back injury entering the first year of a big contract; Brook Lopez making everyone that doubted him look stupid; the (already covered earlier, but still relevant) disasterpiece of a rotation in Memphis; is Greg Oden going to get it together this season? Will Tyson Chandler be cutting 20% of his checks to CP3 or will he prove to be better off without him?; who fills the 5 spot on OKC? Chicago? Detroit? HOUSTON?
The Hawks really need to find a way to move Al to the 4 so he doesn’t have to bang with 7 footers all the time.
I don’t think there will ever be a time when mention of Eddy Curry isn’t followed by “lmao”
Greg Oden?
bargnani will have a big year. i know its been said for the last couple yrs but at the end of last yr he was really showing that improvement. so it would not be a big shocker if he put up close to 20 a game.
Ain’t no doubt ya’ll that Al Horford be really important to them Hawks this year. Cat’s a baller yall but be needin to stay healthy to help them Hawks secure them fourth seed.
True thugs never lie.
The REAL Tyrone
How could y’all leave out Hamed Haddadi? Homeboy’s a starrrrrrrrr! Well you know everyone’s gonna be mean muggin’ his stats at the beginning of the season at least. If you’re gonna announce you’re a star, you better talk about it and be about it.
Yeah. Hamed “Who’s Your” Haddadi. The guy who thinks he’s the next Yao Ming because he killed it during FIBA Asia when Yao wasn’t playing.
lol Nazr Mohammed….
I think McGee should have made the list!
i wouldnt take what the translators say Haddadi said as what he actually meant…Iranian is so diverse its very hard to translate precisly…
Ill tell you whos about to have a monster year..
ANDREW BYNUM..
And for the last time.. Can the hawks draft a real Center?? Horfords talent is wasted at the 5 spot.. Put him in as a 4!!!!!
Its not Iranian, it’s Persian.
i know that its Persian, all im trying to say is the language i very different and hard to translate into english, all he could have meant was he feels like he can contribute to a team if given a fair shot, which he wasnt last season…
while it is true Horford should be a 4, his talents are utilized quite well at the 5, the Hawks have made the playoffs the last 2 seasons with Al as the starting 5…
Roy Hibbert, word is he is about to ball on fools! Haa haa!
David Andersen? If this guy actually puts up some numbers he could be the real reason Houston shocks some and gets a seed of possibly 6-8.
If Horford had some more inches he would be Fillthy with emphasis on the ill.
Shot out to Andris Biedrins! Averaged double-double last year. Due to step his game up to all tar level.
@ Dwight Coward..
Andris has no offense hence he has no shot..
@ Mint520
True but that just shows how good the kid is PERIOD.. give him a capable 5 and dude will be an All Star LOCK..
And who doesnt make the playoffs in the East?? shit u gotta go 27-55 or worst to not make the playoffs..
And to think they consider it a kingdom..
You forgot Spencer Hawes again!? Just look what my boy did to that Mr O’Neil last season. How many other players in the NBA block shots with their face?
I think Haddadi and Darko should form some ‘heel’ tag-team force — this would work if the NBA was more like the scripted WWE. All-American Dwight would perpetually be put up against these foreigners . . . a single match between one will invariably involve some outside cheating by the other when the ref isn’t looking, and so forth.
don’t laugh, you guys know you’d watch.
what about al jefferson he’s gonna be a beast again this year. plus he has a nose like krs-one (thats hip hop)
Bargnani and probably Brook Lopez will put up big numbers.
After seeing Alabi neutralized by Duke’s Brian Zoubek in the ACC Tournament last year, I think he has a long way to go to be an impact center.
Sammy Dalenmbert and Primo Bezec.
andrew bynum the 3rd best center on his team?whos ahead of him besides paul gusol?
James P, did you just really say “Paul Gusol”? LMAO
Andrea Bargnani
Brook Lopez
Javale McGee
Robin Lopez
No Chris Kaman? The Clips will be a bit more high-profile with Griffin on the squad, and Kaman’s been solid for years. Not flashy or exciting, but a solid double-double guy in his own right.
he needs to inprove his offence play. i think he will be the next Hakeem Olajiwon.