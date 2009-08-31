5 Destinations For Stephen Jackson

On Friday, we broke the story that Stephen Jackson wanted out of the Bay. After missing the postseason for two straight years, Captain Jack expressed his desire to leave the Warriors and catch on with a playoff team. He listed five teams he’d want to suit up for in ’09-10: the Mavericks, Cavs, Spurs, Rockets and the Knicks.

I broke down each scenario.

Cleveland:

Why: If there was any way to get Jackson without giving up too much, this would be an ideal destination for him. Jackson is someone who can play three positions and would compliment King James well. As he proved in Indiana, San Antonio and Golden State, Captain Jack in a big time player in the playoffs and would certainly help a team like Cleveland get over the hump.

Why Not: Jackson is locked in under contract until the 2012-’13 season. Although his price tag is not ridiculously high, Cleveland probably wants to keep as much money available as possible to resign LeBron.

Dallas:

Why: Jackson to the Mavs has been the hottest rumor this morning. Mark Cuban has been known to do whatever it takes financially to win – even if it means taking on a big contract. Although he would have to sacrifice shots, Jackson would fit in well with Dallas’ already stacked core of Jason Kidd, Dirk Nowitzki, Shawn Marion and Josh Howard.

Why Not: Believe it or not, even billionaires like Cuban take hits in a recession, so taking on another big contract might be a stretch. Also, even if Dallas were forced to part with a player like Jason Terry to make this happen, I don’t think that there would be enough shots to go around. Jackson would have to be cool with taking a reduced role.

Houston:

Why: Jackson grew up in Port Arthur, TX, which is not too far away from Houston. With Artest gone and Yao injured, the team could use another veteran presence. He could also help them get buckets – a problem they clearly had in a couple of the playoff games against the Lakers. Jackson and Trevor Ariza would also make a great defensive tandem.

Why Not: If T-Mac stays healthy, it will be very crowded in the team’s shooting guard and small forward department.

San Antonio:

Why: With Richard Jefferson now on the squad, the Spurs are now a championship contender. Adding Jackson would only improve their chances. Remember, Jackson was part of that Spurs team that won the chip six years ago. Poppovich loves hard nosed players like him, so he would blend in nicely.

Why Not: We already know that the Spurs aren’t going to give up Ginobili. And adding the Spurs’ payroll is already way above the cap, so this scenario is unlikely.

New York:

Why: Jackson already proved he can thrive in a run-and-gun offense. Because of his heart and grittiness, he would be a player New Yorkers would love. Plus he is extremely tight with Al Harrington.

Why Not: Al Harrington wants him there. But Al Harrington has no clout, as far as Donnie Walsh is concerned. Adding a long term contract clashes with their 2010 plan. Maybe if Golden State is willing to take Eddy Curry or Jared Jeffries’ contracts, you can scratch this trade scenario off.

