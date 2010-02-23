Five Free Agents Who Can Help Your Team Right Now

With the playoffs around the corner, and less than 30 games left in the regular season, one of the least-appreciated deadlines in the NBA is upon us. Mark it down on your calendars people, because this is Where Stephon Marbury Happens. For any player who has spent time on an NBA roster this season, they must by be waived by March 1 in order to be eligible for the playoffs with another team. That means you Big Z and Drew Gooden, so keep those negotiations moving.
But while current players need to act fast – even though they can join a team any time before the final game of the season and be eligible for the playoffs – guys that have been out of the League all year (the P.J. Brown‘s of the world) can play in the playoffs if they sign before the end of the season.
With that in mind, here are five players who can help your team right now:
1. Wally Szczerbiak – Of all the free agents that went unsigned this past summer, none surprised me more than Szczerbiak. Here’s a guy who has career averages of 14.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists, while shooting 49% from the field, 41% from three and 86% from the line. Tell me that the Cavs wouldn’t want to add him back to the roster, or a team like Denver or Dallas couldn’t use another guy off the bench. Expect Wally to be in uniform before April.
2. Jason Hart – On Feb. 5, Hart signed a 10-Day contract with the Hornets, logging only 17 minutes over four games. While his production was next to nothing, the fact that he cracked a roster means that he’s on GMs’ radar. There’s something to be said for veteran point guards, especially heading into the playoffs. If someone goes down with an injury, expect Hart to be back.
3. Jacque Vaughn – After spending his last three seasons in San Antonio, I’m kind of surprised that he was not back with the Spurs this year. But then again, they must have known just how good George Hill is. With Tony Parker currently banged up, I could see Pop give Vaughn a call. They do only have 13 guys on the roster.
4. Ricky Davis – After being waived by the Clippers to make room, it appeared that it could have been the end of the road for Ricky Davis. But then again, with 11 years in the League under his belt, why not add him to the roster? If your squad is looking for a cheap weapon to come off the bench, he just might be your guy.
5. Greg Buckner – His numbers won’t amaze you, but then again, Buckner’s intangibles don’t show up in the box score. And in the playoffs, teams are always in need of a defensive stopper. Having spent his most productive seasons in Dallas and Denver, those are two teams that could definitely use the 10-year veteran.
What do you think? Do you see any contenders adding these guys to their roster? Would you want them on your team?
Jason Hart is like Kevin Ollie 2.0. You sign him, he’s super professional, he plays hard, and doesn’t turn the ball over. He is what he is – a steady presence who can run an offense for a few minutes a game without it turning into a mess. There are a lot of teams that can use guys like him.
2 words.
Von wafer.
im waiting for boki nachbar to make his big return to the nba from russia
Awesome comments by Ron Artest regarding Kobe coming back:
“It’s how we’re looking getting back with Kobe,” Artest told the Times. “Don’t get it twisted now. This is the Mamba show and we’re happy to have him back.”
-courtesy of foxsports.com
this is the WEAKEST free agent list i’ve ever seen put together.
if that is the crop to choose from, i’d take my chances with 13 roster guys. besides, coaches shorten their rotations to about 7-8 guys in the playoffs. whats the point of signing any one of these players now?!!?
@PC
Totally agree.
@Ruben
He’s a done deal in Dallas. And that’s a great pickup.
Rashad McCants? Gerald Green? They might not be able to help *your team* win games but they can help *themselves* to buckets.
@sweetv0mit
Check the video.
@Heckler
Agreed. But it’s pieces like these that can help you win championships.
@aron i didnt see that video but just read the article… hilarous! hahahahaha
Ummmmmmmmmm yeah… i think THE Lakers will pass lol
i’d probably take brevin knight over vaughn or hart but they’re comparable
Cleveland still has Szczerbiak, they were using his expiring contract as trade bait.
Lakers should grab Ricky Davis :|
@ young reezy
He’s not on the roster, but since he hasn’t signed with another team, they have his bird rights a la Van Horn being included in a trade a couple years ago.
@ ProphetGK
FOR REALLY??
lol
BREAKING NEWS!!
“The NBA main offices have found apparent paperwork from a trade that should have gone through before the trade deadline. Wally Szerbiak, JJ Hickson and cash have been traded for Tim Duncan. Apparently it was a mistake on the league offices part and the trade will go through immediately. Rumor has it the Spurs will seek to buyout Szcerbiak and Hickson. We wonder they will resign?”
RASHARD MCCANTS!
@ Aron
George Hill is NOT a good player. A decidedly average player maybe. An extremely inefficient player, most definitely.
@Jayo — I disagree. I think Hill is a good player and will be very good in a couple more years. Not All-Star level, but a solid starter in the League someday. He’s inconsistent, but that happens with young guys.
@Jayo– Really? Out of all the young players you could pick on, you choose Hill? Dude plays really good defense and certainly holds his own on O. He’s looking a hell of a lot better than Courtney Lee.
And yeah, this really is a weak bunch of free agents.
Gerald Green – Had sooo much potential. He couldn’t have been that mucha of a head case, right? Give him another shot random nba team. gg = bunnies = wow
Von Wafer – He’s just gotta calm his ego. He was over in Houston listening to much Beyonce and found himself in Adelman’s dog house.
Big Z – Big man who can’t outsprint a slug but he’s a big man.
Dionte Christmas – Pure shooter who almost had a chance but then kinda broke the law. Forgive him random nba team and sign then sign him.
Josh Childress – he got skills. Is he available or is he tied up in the euroleague?
Seriously what happened to basketball? I just puked. What’s out there can’t be that bad. That u took the time to break down each player means ur serious. Another example wth what kills this league. It’s over. G.Hill is decent but plays for Popp. Therefore he’s considered a gym. Scoring guards are like opinions.
You know i have to agree with EYES..
Scoring guards are like opinions.. everyone got one..
we can thank Mike for that one.. nowadays you got mad athletic big men trying to learn mid range games rather than learn an effective drop step..
@ Brogden
You still pining Gerald to come back eh?? Wheres hes been anyways??
I don’t know Lakeshow.
I imagine he’s on the blacktop right now crying and sitting on a basketball with his palms out, saying aloud, “What happened?”
Meanwhile a lil’ girl is jumping up and down screaming, “I beat you!”
“And you can’t get your trophy back. A bet’s a bet.”
lakeshow ur dumb grow up
I think the Bobcats need to sign McCants. They need a backup SG since they traded Flip and Gerald Henderson is still getting JJ Reddick circa 2007 minutes.
And the Lakers better get some PG help because Denver is looking nasty right now. And Chauncey and Lawson are looking like a more dangerous backcourt then Fisher and Famar.
Antoine Walker! The man is so deep in debt, he’d do just about anything for your team.
Lakers should sign Hart. D. Fish is crap.
Lakers’ll be fine. Funny when dudes post about LA, they say Fish sucks so sign Jason Hart or they say we need help cuz we “only got Fish and Farmar”
Did Shannon Brown get traded???
We run the triangle so Hart’s no jumper ass can’t help us.
Our two guard’s better than Denver
Our three will make Melo work.
Our 4 is better than Denver’s, his backup is better than Denver’s
Our 5 is comin along and I’d put huim up against Denver’s 5s
Mitch probably talkin to Wally right now just to see where his head at.
Worry bout your team. Do dudes actually think they breakin new ground when they post “Fish sucks”?
We know he ain’t what he used to be. All we want is that one jumper in Jameer’s grill and that dagger on the Kobe kickout…
Thanks for the opinions tho