How To Fix College Basketball: 3 Changes That Must Be Made

These issues could be fixed in a shorter duration if the NCAA is willing to adapt and change for the best interest of the sport.
*** *** ***
I. Shortening the Shot Clock
The men’s shot clock in college basketball is 35 seconds long. That is 11 seconds longer than the 24-second shot clock in the NBA and the women’s shot clock in college basketball is 30 seconds long. Sports are about entertainment, therefore to create more interest a shorter shot clock would lead to more offensive possessions. More offensive possessions would allow players like Jabari Parker and Andrew Wiggins to show more of their talent off to the world and create more attention around the sport. More possessions mean more points and fans love to see more points scored. It just makes sense.
Honestly, a 35-second shot clock actually hurts good defensive teams just as much as it does bad defensive teams. Good defensive teams have to guard a team for 35 seconds when a shorter shot clock means they could be forced to do less work and get into their offense quicker. It would allow defenses to change their style of play as well, incorporating more traps and presses throughout a game. The change would also force teams that like to slow down the ball and take all 35 seconds on the shot clock to adjust their game and speed up their tempo. This would lead to more parity in college basketball, allowing lower-ranked teams to make comebacks later in games due to the added possessions.
Since 1996, according to StatSheet, possessions per game have gone from 141.5 in 1997 to 134.5 in 2011. In result, points per game dropped from 142 per game to 135 per game in those same years. In 2012-13, the average number of points scored in a game was 67.5, the lowest since 1981 when the three-point shot was adopted. Why limit the amount of scoring and exciting play?
When college basketball players make the leap into the NBA it will be easier for them to adapt to the speed of the game and the up and down pace. College athletics, as well as education, is suppose to get students ready for their futures. The NCAA should do what it is supposed to do and adapt the game into the best situation for players to get ready for the NBA.
II. Adding a sixth foul
The NCAA did a better job defining what a block is and what a charge is this year, but let’s face it: there are still too many called in a game. Referees constantly miss the call or get it wrong and it’s not always their fault. For instance, the Syracuse/Duke matchup at Cameroon Indoor ended when C.J. Fair was called for a questionable charge foul. The refs get carried away with this call at times and it can disrupt the momentum of the game and get good players into foul trouble when they shouldn’t be.
This year, the NCAA also implemented new rules to reduce physical play. They included fouls for the following types of contact:
• When a defensive player keeps a hand or forearm on an opponent
• When a defensive player puts two hands on an opponent
• When a defensive player continually jabs by extending his arm(s) and placing a hand or forearm on the opponent
• When a player uses an arm bar to impede the progress of an opponent.
This has lead to an increase in foul calls and is fouling out some of the best players early in games. Jabari Parker fouled out early in a game against Andrew Wiggins and Kansas, in which the world was watching the two star freshmen battle it out on national TV. A sixth foul could have led to a different, more exciting finish. The Oklahoma State/Gonzaga matchup in the second round of the tournament resulted in the most fouls called ever in an NCAA tournament game. Le’Bryan Nash, one of Oklahoma State’s best players, only played 17 minutes before fouling out, along with four other players in the game.
A sixth foul will allow good players to stay on the floor longer like it does in the NBA. The average number of fouls called on each team in the 2012 season was 18.3 per game. This relates back to my point earlier about putting the best possible product on display for the fans to watch.
III. Eligibility Rules and Paying Athletes
To make college basketball more like college football and create more viewership and revenue, it starts with keeping the star players in school for more than one season. The one-and-done rule has forced college basketball to lose some of its premier players every year to the NBA. Players are allowed to declare for the NBA after just one season and most make the jump even if they are not ready to play and handle themselves off the court as responsible young men. However, before I get into what needs to be changed, if the rule stays the same, if players declare and do not get drafted, they should be allowed to come back to school. That is something that should be implemented this season. Punishing kids and not allowing them to get an education because they take a risk is wrong.
With that being said, the NCAA should work with the NBA about changing the eligibility rules to force players to stay for at least two seasons. Yes, some of these players are ready to play right away, but some of them are not ready to live on their own and make the right decisions in life. They should be forced to stay two seasons to get an education because that is what is best for the students and their futures. Most of these athletes don’t make it in the professionals and need an education to fall back on to have success and make a living.
“And the players get $0.00.”
Some questions:
1. What’s the cost of a college education? Per year? 40k? How many 17 and 18 year olds are making 40k/year?
2. How many educationally underprepared students are admitted to these institutions? The ‘ticket’ to a college education is the athletics, just like an academic scholarship’s ticket is the work done before and while in college.
3. What would a ‘rich kid’ pay for the experience of playing in front of 30k fans, + a national television audience, and all the associated ‘benefits’ that come with that? What’s that worth? Add it to the 40k college cost.
4. How much revenue is the swimming team bringing in? Do they also merit a paycheck? The same as the hoops players? Same pay for men and women? Not sure this is even relevant, though. McDonald’s brings in billions in profits, yet its workers are compensated at minimum wages. Corporate Profitability has nothing to do with what an ’employee’ deserves.
5. If players are paid, how do you avoid a perversion of that situation? How do you monitor whether one school is paying above and beyond what the NCAA might mandate?
6. If you allow an athlete to sell his own memorabilia, how does that not become immediately exploited? A booster could pay exponentially ridiculous amounts for one autograph on ebay (anonymously), and these types of incentives could easily be used as recruiting advantages.
7. Why is everyone so hurried to Further Separate the star athlete from the student body? The student body that is present in the Academic Institution for the more valid purpose? We’re still talking about COLLEGE.
8. Why is an athlete Entitled to compensation when the entire concept of concept is that of a PREPARATORY STAGE before entering the workforce?
My solution?
• HS athletes are not forced to go to college for one year. They may forgo college altogether, and may be drafted into the D-League. It’s up to the NBA to decide on an appropriate pay scale, and they can draft with only limited resources — a D-League salary cap.
• If a kid goes to college, he must remain in college for three+ years.
• If a kid goes to college, he must leave in good academic standing, or the NBA cannot draft him. Either this, or FIX the APR rules.
• A scholarship should include an NCAA-issued stipend for books, and ‘common expenses,’ commensurate with what a ‘typical’ student needs, and possibly matched to the amount a student might earn with a summer job, since athletes’ schedules tend to eliminate the possibility of them working….
• Travel to/from home can be included, on a limited basis.
———–
• 30 Second shot clock….. YES.
• 6th Foul? No. That equals more fouls per minute than the NBA. it means more whistles. It means more hacking. Players need to learn how to defend without all the physicality and contact, and referees need to standardize their perceptions of the rules. That Syracuse/Duke call was emblematic of the problem. No one seems to know how to interpret the block/charge rule. Announcers haven’t even been able to explain/illustrate it…..
According to DegreeRegistry.org , a general MBA can be obtained for as little as $6k and as high as $120k. If students would do a little research, they would find that it is not nearly as expensive to get a college degree