Flashing Lights

At least the game was good. Coming off a lackluster Saturday night, the pressure was on the NBA to bring this $700 billion All-Star production out of “forgettable” range and into something worthy of all the money and hype … The first half of yesterday’s All-Star Game was close, but then the East appeared to pull away in the third quarter, going up by 16. They were up nine with about four minutes to go in the fourth before the West rallied. Just under the two-minute mark, it officially got serious when D-Wade was called for a foul on Dirk and gave the first genuine “C’mon man!” to the refs. Dirk’s free throws made it a two-point game, then Chauncey Billups (17 pts, 5 asts) tied it up with a fadeaway. After a LeBron miss, Wade ripped Deron Williams, and for some reason Deron decided to intentionally foul him with 12 seconds left and the score tied. (Great camera shot of Dirk watching this unfold and screaming “NO!” at Deron.) Wade hit the free throws … Coming out of the West timeout, Reggie Miller said they should give Chauncey the shot, while Doug Collins said it should be Dirk. Kobe Bryant hovered around the huddle, just because he wanted to see what an actual last-second play looks like that isn’t called, “Give It To Kobe.” They went to Dirk (22 pts), who got fouled and tied it at the line, and on the East’s last possession, Chris Bosh got fouled and made two for the lead. Again with the last shot, the West gave it to Carmelo, who bricked a three at the buzzer. Wade got the MVP with 28 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and five steals … LeBron (25 pts, 6 asts, 4 stls) only confirmed what we always suspected: If he entered the dunk contest and just did something (relatively) basic, he’d still have the crowd and the judges eating out of his hand. LBJ’s two reverse dunks in the third quarter — dunks that weren’t that dope save for his swinging on the rim — got some of the biggest reactions of the night and had the announcers drooling. Dunk of the night was D-Wade’s lob to Dwight Howard (17 pts, 3 blks) that Superman caught chin-level to the rim … Despite Bosh (23 pts, 10 rebs) and Deron (14 pts, 6 asts, 4 stls) going for theirs, Dirk was the unquestioned hometown rock star. The ovation he got during player intros was the loudest we’ve heard a Texas crowd since Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s intro at Wrestlemania 17. Then he came out like Willis Reed and scored the game’s first two buckets to bring the crowd to a frenzy … Weird interview between Kobe and Craig Sager (and his sequined tie): Apparently a female fan had just gotten ejected for heckling Kobe, saying she’d spent $8,000 on her ticket and was pissed Kobe wasn’t playing. Sager asked Kobe, “What did that fan say to you?” Kobe said, “I have no idea.” So for $8,000 you didn’t even get to watch the whole game, AND Kobe couldn’t even hear your complaint …
As the game went down to the wire, Marv Albert informed us the last ASG to go overtime was in 2003, when Michael Jordan almost had the game-winner before Jermaine O’Neal and Kobe ruined it. Doug Collins added, “Michael looked like he was gonna be MVP until Kevin Garnett stole it.” Actually, Jordan was like 8-for-30 in that game. Had the East won, Allen Iverson had 35 points and should’ve been MVP. But it’s not like Collins has a history of sucking up to MJ … David Aldridge (whose voice was completely shot by the second half) reported there was a “50-50 chance” T-Mac gets traded to the Knicks. Isn’t any trade a “50-50” scenario, as in either it will happen or it won’t? Just sayin’ … Celebrity roll call: Diddy, Chris Tucker (w/flecks of gray hair), Ludacris, Spike Lee, Terrell Owens, Eliza Dushku, Jesse Jackson, Floyd Mayweather, Gabrielle Union, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis (who contractually cannot be seen in public without those same fedoras from 1991), Jerry Jones, Arnold, and a lovely pair of breasts sitting behind KG on the East bench. And did you see the girl sitting behind T.O.? … This comment from Dime reader Ian made us laugh out loud: “I made a bet with my girlfriend on who wins the three-point contest. I laughed my ass off when she picked Pierce. Next Saturday I’m going shoe shopping with her. Awesome.” … All that arguing over whether Chris Kaman and Al Horford deserved their spots, and as these things usually go, neither of them made a blip on the radar. And what’s up with Jason Kidd only playing six minutes? … Other notable stats: ‘Melo had 27 points and 10 boards; Steve Nash handed out 13 assists; Kevin Durant scored 15 points; KG and Tim Duncan played the least among the starters at 12 and 13 minutes, respectively; Kidd played the least of anybody, and Kaman only saw 10 minutes; the West outrebounded the East 54-40, including 17 offensive boards … But after the main event game, the dunk contest, the celebrity sightings, the interviews, the parties and everything else, you wanna know the best part of the weekend? It’s the last time you’ll have to hear Usher‘s “More” song. And four months from now, it’ll be completely out of the shower-singing rotation. C’mon push it to the limit give it mooooooooore! … We’re out like Arlington …
