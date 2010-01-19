Flip MinoHD – Boston Celtics SMU

We’ve been down with Flip Video for a minute. From behind the scenes at photo shoots to video interviews outside of the locker room, there’s no better choice when it comes to getting your video footage. That’s why we were so stoked when the all-new Flip MinoHD hit the office today decked out in Celtics green.

The Flip MinoHD – which comes with a brushed metal finish – can be personalized with thousands of different designs. And now with an NBA license, you can represent your favorite squad too. Along with great new looks, the second generation Flip MinoHD includes double the memory, allowing for up to two hours of recording capacity, a bright two-inch transflective screen for no-glare viewing even in direct sunlight, and an HDMI jack for direct input to HD televisions with an HDMI cable.

The new Flip MinoHD is available now for $229, while the original Flip MinoHD – with one hour of recording time – is priced at $199 and the standard Flip Mino sells for $149. For more information, visit www.theflip.com.

