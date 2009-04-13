Flip Saunders to Wizards: “A Done Deal”

The Wizards have a unique chance this off-season to go from being a miserable team, whose season was highlighted by two wins over the Cavs and an end-of-year blowout, to a legit contender in the East if the lottery falls in their favor.

Prepping for that possibility, Washington’s front office is planning to hire the guy who many believe to be the best coach on the market right now: Flip Saunders.



“It’s a done deal,” said one league source. “He’s definitely [Washington’s] top choice,” an executive said. “He’s the top candidate out there, so in this shrinking job market, I imagine that he and his agent will want to sit back and see what offers they get.”

I’m conflicted as to whether this is a good hire. On reputation alone, it seems like a good idea. Flip has had a lot of success – he’s lead his squad to the best record in his conference on four occasions in a market without any other proven winners available. But at the same time, he’s known as a “player’s coach,” a guy who gives his players an unusual amount of freedom. That worked in Detroit because he had one of the most cohesive units, led by the ultimate floor general Chauncey Billups.

Washington’s roster is much different. Gilbert could very well end up walking all over Flip. Or, he could make the most of his freedom, and return somewhere closer to ’06-07 form.

The truth is, the NBA should pray that Washington gets good. Right now, the sour taste between the Wizards and Cavs is as real as any rivalry in the League. Earlier this year, Gilbert said that the Cavs haven’t beaten Washington at full strength yet – he tossed out a laundry list of excuses. It didn’t seem to sit well with LeBron & Co. Even if DeShawn Stevenson weren’t around, this rivalry will still be heated. And it will only get more interesting if Washington gets better. Will Flip do that for the Wiz?

Source: Real GM