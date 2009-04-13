Flip Saunders to Wizards: “A Done Deal”

The Wizards have a unique chance this off-season to go from being a miserable team, whose season was highlighted by two wins over the Cavs and an end-of-year blowout, to a legit contender in the East if the lottery falls in their favor.
Prepping for that possibility, Washington’s front office is planning to hire the guy who many believe to be the best coach on the market right now: Flip Saunders.
“It’s a done deal,” said one league source.
“He’s definitely [Washington’s] top choice,” an executive said. “He’s the top candidate out there, so in this shrinking job market, I imagine that he and his agent will want to sit back and see what offers they get.”
I’m conflicted as to whether this is a good hire. On reputation alone, it seems like a good idea. Flip has had a lot of success – he’s lead his squad to the best record in his conference on four occasions in a market without any other proven winners available. But at the same time, he’s known as a “player’s coach,” a guy who gives his players an unusual amount of freedom. That worked in Detroit because he had one of the most cohesive units, led by the ultimate floor general Chauncey Billups.
Washington’s roster is much different. Gilbert could very well end up walking all over Flip. Or, he could make the most of his freedom, and return somewhere closer to ’06-07 form.
The truth is, the NBA should pray that Washington gets good. Right now, the sour taste between the Wizards and Cavs is as real as any rivalry in the League. Earlier this year, Gilbert said that the Cavs haven’t beaten Washington at full strength yet – he tossed out a laundry list of excuses. It didn’t seem to sit well with LeBron & Co. Even if DeShawn Stevenson weren’t around, this rivalry will still be heated. And it will only get more interesting if Washington gets better. Will Flip do that for the Wiz?
Source: Real GM
can ya’ll clear this up for me… has flip ever won an NBA ‘chip?
I would go with either flip or avery johnson although i think the best idea will be to bring eddie jordan back…..if flip is hired though gilbert will be doing most of the coaching.
he won with the pistons…
i know he won the east with detroit, but i dont think he won THE ‘chip…
What about Paul Silas? He is getting no love – and, being a former Cavs coach, this would add to the rivalry too
This one made me smile.
I think Flip was an above average coach during his Minnesota years, reaching the playoffs with one star and 11 other scrubs. Though he basically flopped during his Pistons days (the coach before him won a chip), I think he is still a good coach.
No he didn’t. He made it to the Conference Finals on each of his three years in Detroit and lost in the first round on 7 of his 9.5 years in Minnesota.
@ wiz: No, he didn’t. The Pistons win in 04 with Larry Brown. Flip didn’t even reach the Finals during his tenure in Detroit.
They need a PG…. Arenas always says that he is a point guard and that he has 2 20pt scores on his team but Caron Butler and Jamison are both bonifide scores without Gilbert.. Those guys can go anywhere and get numbers. I think Flip would be a good coach but keep in mind that his starters log a high amount of minutes and that he doesnt use his bench. A healthy Wizards team is good for 50 wins and a 2nd round exit.
They should get Lil’ Flip to coach them instead.
i think its a good hire- the guy new how to coach offense in minny and detroit- and with the offensive fire power of gil, jamison, and caron- they should be pretty potent. he’ll probably be able to get the most out of nick young too, who gil always says scores so naturally.
defensively, they got domnic mcguire- gota get mcgee and blatche to focus in and you got 2 athletic shot blockers. and etan thomas is the muscle. they got a good squad that theoretically should make some noise next year.
throw in a top draft pick and they’re right there…as long as gil stays healthy, which is a big if
How about they hire some of these new dudes that wanna coach like Mark Jack or Pat Chewing.What the hell is Flip gonna bring to the table besides the asswhippings he gets every year.
i wouuld’ve used all that gilbert money and got larry brown when he was available (but i think eddie jordan was still coaching). it was eddie’s fault…it’s the team’s fault for sucking so much and not improving and management’s fault for pulling dan snyder moves.
Flip should be able to coach this squad and get them into the playoffs this year
Flip and a full strength Wizards will be a dangerous team next year.The Wizards are already a team that can keep a 2-2 split with the likes of the Celtics and Cavs the Pistons always have trouble with the Wizards.The Hawks can’t hang with the Wizards in the playoffs and will be likely 8th seed or out of the playoffs next season.The Heat can only ride on D-Wades back but so long…Did any1 watch ESPN first take this morning Alonzo Mourning said that if you take LeBron off the Cavs they will still be a very good team…wdf was he talkin about he is a hell of a baller and a good person but the Cavs without LeBron and the Heat without Wade would both be bottom feeders of the east…Gilbert Arenas will return and make fools of east PG’s with ease…the likes of Rondo and Bibby and co better enjoy this freedom of the postseason without having to guard a elite NBA player
Flip + Wiz Big 3 = Spend Night at Obama Household!
of course thats just imaginative. but i think there gonna have a Miami Heat like resurgance whether or not we get Flip.
Worst to 4th or 5th….at best we go 2nd-3rd seed IF were lucky
I think flip will be good and gilbert if you look at some of his recent interviews he’s starting to realize that he doesn’t have much time left to win a chip
good hire. For everyone asking about being an NBA championship coach, exactly how many NBA coaches with chips are there? and exactly how many are active? This team wouldn’t win a chip anyway, even if they get Blake.
Love the coaching move, love the rivalry. Pumped for the playoffs, but as a Wizards fan, I’m pumped for next year already!