Florida will challenge Duke for national supremacy in 2011

It’s been three years since Florida Gators basketball had their slice of victory pie. After the “Gator Five” — Joakim Noah, Al Horford, Corey Brewer, Taurean Green and Lee Humphrey — took off for the pros, head coach Billy Donovan has been working day and night trying to get his program back to title contention.
After two straight seasons of being bounced from NCAA Tournament play, the Gators have everything they need to make it back into championship territory this season. With a returning starting five of Erving Walker, Chandler Parsons, Alex Tyus, Vernon Macklin and Kenny Boynton, plus incoming McDonald’s All-American freshman Patric Young and four-star recruit Casey Prather, they’re already the favorites to win the SEC East.
The Gators showed signs of what’s to come after taking BYU to double-overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season. Florida is returning their whole rotation from last year, and while their record was actually worse last year (21-13) than it was two years ago (25-11), the team Donovan will put on the court this season is miles ahead of the ’08 group. And looking ahead to the future, Rutgers transfer Mike Rosario will be eligible in 2011, and UF has a verbal commitment from rising high school senior Brad Beal, one of the Top-5 players in the country according to High School Hoop. The Gators are also still in the mix to potentially get Austin Rivers, the best prep ballplayer in America.
Florida takes it to every team they play as if it’s their last game, including almost capping off two wins against John Wall and the Kentucky Wildcats last year before fading away late in the second half. If this Gators team has a chance to succeed, it all comes down to Donovan. Gator fans once looked at him as if he could do no wrong, but as the back-to-back championships get smaller in the rearview mirror, they’re growing impatient and are beginning to wonder if Donovan still has what it takes to helm an elite program. They’ll soon realize that Donovan has created a monster.
Unfortunately, winning back-to-back national titles, along with the success of other teams throughout Florida history, has created a spoiled fan base in Gainesville. If they don’t win now, the fans will only grow hungrier.
haha, whoever worte this needs help. there is so many things wrong in this article. journalism is dead
Florida homer, it seems. No love lost. Anyway, they’re not in the mix for Rivers. They should hope they can hold on to Beal.
@ Bill
Please state which parts are wrong, all I see is facts.
HAHAHAHAHAHA, do you even understand basketball? Wow this article is so far off. I also don’t even understand if you are saying this upcoming year they will challenege Duke or the year after? Either way, I can think of several teams that will up there with Duke this year in Michigan St and Purdue. year after that, it’ll be Kentucky. Florida doesn’t have what it takes… and Austin Rivers is going to end up at Duke btw.
Duke and Purdue and thats it haha. FLA will be there next year, but its about those two teams this year.
florida? not a chance in hell. coming from a tarheel.
you said Florida got bounced 2 seasons early. they didnt make the tourney for 2 straight seasons and got bounced early this yr after being given a better seed than earned for who knows why. Also how is florida going to challenge Duke,they have to get through UK, UT and even UGA first.
Dook sucks. they wouldnt have got past Kentucky if they played them. Also they didnt deserve the bracket they had. Kansas & Kentucky would have crushed Duke last yr.
Andrew, I really hope you’re right, but I don’t expect anything that awesome from Florida basketball this year.
This entry seems more appropriate for a Florida sports blog or an SEC blog, but I can’t say I’m mad to see some hype thrown in the direction of the Gators.
If Austin Rivers comes through, however, it’s going to be a problem!
don’t feed the trolls.
At Dime we have a college section and this is appropriate for that. Don’t sleep on my Gators.. trust me
@ JC
Glad you agree.
mike rosarios a problem forreal…but i dunno if u gotta b slurpin up the gatorade like that
i doubt florida is even the favorite in the sec east, let alone contend for a national title
I assume you are referring to the 2011-2012 season because Rosario has to sit a year since he transferred. I don’t believe they will land Rivers.
Most of this argument too will hinge on who leaves on Duke’s roster. Specifically, Kyrie Irving. If Duke still has Seth Curry, the Plumlees, Kyrie, Andre Dawkins, etc. and then add Austin Rivers…it’s a wrap.
I think Florida will have a nice team, but they caught lightning in a bottle with those 5 cats in the back to back run. Not sure I see the Gators winning a title for a long time.
WOW!!! What is Dime magazine and who is the writer( ANDREW MACALUSO)? What a joke of an article. I like Donovan but I think this article may have been written by one of his children. Go CATS.
Well, this is one of the most ridiculous puff pieces ever. Florida will struggle in the years ahead to finish 3rd in the SEC East, because Tennessee and Kentucky will own that Division. If Florida wants to make a serious run in the big dance, they must first gain competitiveness in the SEC East.
In addition to the obvious challenges that Tennessee and Kentucky pose, Georgia is on the rise, South Carolina is on the rise, and Vanderbilt will always be solid. Florida should be more concerned about getting out of the bottom half of the SEC East.
should be an interesting match up with UK and flordia.i would like to see flordia and uk put a serious beatdown on duke.flordia is my next favorite team next to uk just because i think billy d is a great coach.
“..almost capped off two wins against John Wall and the Kentucky Wildcats last year before fading away late in the second half.”
Dude, really? UK toyed with UF last year. Two games, 20 points better (10 per), had 20 point leads in both games as well. The baby ‘Cats didn’t know how to put anyone away last year and anyone that watched them knows that.
And btw, last time I checked, since the title in ’07, it’s been 2 NITs and 1 early bounce from NCAA this past season for UF.
No way is UF the favorite in the SEC much less ready to compete with dOOk or MSU. Joke of an article.
Slow down there Andy, got to get to the tourney first.
LOL, people will soon realize that Billy has created a monster?
Your such a Gaytor homer its not even funny, they’ll be lucky to beat out UK and UT this year in the east, even Georgia is going to be tough. And in 2011-2012 Florida is going to have zero chance at beating an incredibly loaded Kentucky team.
Two points. One, Florida is a football school. Even the basketball fans will tell you that. If Donovan doesn’t win now, the fans won’t grow hungrier. They’ll return to the way things were, which was pretty good.
Two, the author is doing a real disservice to Gator fans. What’s this talk about back-to-back championships getting smaller in the rearview mirror? As if 2 national championships in the last 5 years is a cause for concern. Jesus, not even UK fans are that psychotic. Sounds more like the author is growing impatient. Or (my guess) trying to create an issue and cause a stir. But the last thing Gator fans need is someone telling them they’re in immediate danger of becoming “irrelevant” just a few short years after back-to-back national championships. That’s whack.
No reason to play the next two seasons the author of this article has already given the next two NC’s to he gators.
Last year’s Gator team lost 13 games, and the highlight of their season was getting beaten by UK twice.
UF has ONE Mickey D AA, and A SOLITARY 4-STAR recruit, who, combined with a team that lost over ONE-THIRD of last season’s games are going to challenge for NCAA superiority?
The Gators will lose twice to UK, probably twice to UT and probably twice to UGA. The only time Florida’s gym will be sold out this year will be when they play UK. I fail to see how getting yer butt stomped, and ending up in 3rd or 4th place in the SEC east is going to lead to NCAA tourney success.
Don’t worry Andrew, UK fans will remember this travesty of “journalism”, and will be back in force to remind you of your idiocy in late winter.
Incidentally, does DIME employ editors? Or do they just let anyone sumbit articles which they post without review? I ask because of the errors, not only factual, but also those that fly in the face of the standard rules of journalism.
Just a couple of examples for you:
Error: “they’re already the favorites to win the SEC East”
This is absolutely a flat out lie. What sources do you cite to give UF this distinction? Who, specifically, has made UF a favorite, other than yourself?
Error: “And looking ahead to the future, Rutgers transfer Mike Rosario will be eligible…”
While it is a fact that Rosario will be eligible in ’11. professional writers RARELY start a sentence with “and”, and professional editors invariably remove them.
Error: “Florida takes it to every team they play as if it’s their last game…”
We ARE taking about the Gators, right? The FLORIDA Gators? Let’s see…last season, split with UT, split with UGA, split with USC, and consecutive losses to Syracuse, Richmond and South Alabama. Blew an 8 point halftime lead against Richmond. Versus S. Alabama, UF had the lead and the ball with less than a minute to play, and lost. Against UK, in Gainesville, UF scored 11 points in the last EIGHT minutes of the game. Yep, they’re a terror on the court alright.
Look, it’s OK to be a homer (which you obviously are, judging by your “my gators” statement in the comments), but try to temper your enthusiasm with something vaguely resembling objectivity.
You could have written basically the same article, without the homerism and utter BS, titled it “Florida Hopes to Relive Their Championship History”, and it probably would have been recogized as an OK article. But by writing it the way you have, you exposed yourself as a blind homer who doesn’t know what he is talking about, thus rendering his opinion invalid.
@ Michael Not “The Man”
My facts are straight, and I’m glad you can see that I’m a Gators fan which was quite obvious in the first place, correct? As for your so called “where’s the facts other than your own”, maybe you should do a little research yourself.
[espn.go.com]
Even Tennessee head coach Bruce Pearl stated don’t be surprised if Florida comes out on top in the SEC East. Anytime you bring back a returning starting five, it’s time to start really thinking. I’m just wondering if your either 1. A Kentucky fan or 2. Someone who just hates Florida for no reason at all.
[espn.go.com]
Believe me when I say that Florida is bringing back more “Gator” this season than they are “bait”.
Excellent job referencing an article from 2 months ago to try to make your point. I like my predictions a little more timely, for example:
[espn.go.com]
However, I will concede that Andy Katz thinks the Gators are good. That’s one. One source hardly proves your facts. To state unequivocally that UF is the favorite, one would need to present an overall consensus that the statement is acurate, which you have completely failed to do.
Simply saying your facts are straight, does not make them so. Furthermore, Bruce Pearl, as an SEC coach, is savvy enough to not give your Gators bullitin board material, by saying they are a middle of the pack team, at best. He’d say the same about ANY SEC team.
Tell me again how hungry your Gator fans are, when they can’t even consistently sell out a 12000 seat gym, Mister My-facts-are-straight”.
By the way, I see that even DIME is hedging it’s bets, with a NEW article: “Georgetown will challenge Duke for national supremacy in 2011”
[dimemag.com]
Does EVERY Division 1 team get such an article? If so, I eagerly await insightful stories like “Robert Morris will Challange Duke…”, “Siena will challenge Duke…”, and “DeVry University will challenge Duke…”, all of which, I’m sure, will be every bit as pertinent as your drivel.
Sorry, I misspelled “bulletin” and there is a missing quotation mark that should read: Mister “My-facts-are-straight”. But then, I don’t have those fine editors at DIME.
Furthermore, yes, as a matter of fact, I AM the man.
Now, how do I submit my article “Elmer P. Jackson Middle School will Challenge Duke for National Supremacy in 2011”?
“Florida takes it to every team they play as if it’s their last game, including almost capping off two wins against John Wall and the Kentucky Wildcats last year before fading away late in the second half.”
Jan. 12, 2010
First half score: UK – 38 UF – 31
Mar. 7, 2010
First half score: UK – 41 UF – 31
How much time did you put into this article? I really hope you don’t get paid for writing this. And for the record UF outplayed UK in the 2nd half of the 2nd game 35-33. Bill pretty much summed the entire article up in the 1st comment.
Look Mr. andrew, you exposed your ignorance in the FIRST THREE sentences of this thing. All you see is facts ? Exposed your ignorance again.
you say “After the “Gator Five” â€” Joakim Noah, Al Horford, Corey Brewer, Taurean Green and Lee Humphrey â€” took off for the pros”
what ??? exactly what pro team does Humphrey play for ? oh wait sorry he plays for Ratiopharm Ulm in germany. Of course that’s after being cut from the wizards, PAOK Thessaloniki, and then seeing no playing time for Polish powerhouse Energa Czarni. But I don’t have to tell you that because you knew that didn’t you Andrew ? I suppose IF you wanted to really talk NBA then you could have mentioned Chris Richards but then it wouldn’t have been the “Florida Five”…which btw who the hell ever called them that? Ignorant.
then in just your THIRD sentence you said “After two straight seasons of being bounced from NCAA Tournament play…….”
whaaaat ??? You’d think that if you’re going to act like such a knowledgeable UF fan you’d remember that UF played in the NIT just two years ago. NOT THE FREAKING NCAA’s. Do you know the difference between the NIT and the NCAA’s Andrew ? apparently not.
Let me sum this up for you Andrew…your team has PLAYED in ONE NCAA tourney game in the past 3 years, and they lost that. Not exactly setting the world on fire there Andrew….and you finding one or two people who picked the Gators to win the East does not equate them being the “favorite”. I can show you just as many predictions having UK or UT. In fact….I PERSONALLY pick UK to win it. So I guess that now makes UK the favorite ! Sorry to rain on your parade drew.
@Joe — If Humphrey is getting paid by his team in Germany, he’s in the pros. Andrew didn’t say “took off for the NBA,” did he?