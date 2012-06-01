Fly Wade 2 EV ‘Biscayne’ Unveiled

Dwyane Wade is hopeful he can bring another championship to Miami this month. The Heat are six wins away, and have probably the two best players still alive in the playoffs. But a title is very much up in the air as most experts figure the winner of the Western Conference Finals will take home the chip. So while a championship isn’t guaranteed, these sneakers will definitely be dropping this month. Jordan Brand hooked up D-Wade with the Fly Wade 2 EV for the playoffs, an even lighter version of his signature sneaker. Inspired by the bright lights of South Beach, they’ll be releasing this colorway in June, dubbed “Biscayne.”

These sneakers are inspired by the sunset over Miami’s Biscayne Bay, as well as the boulevard that goes right by the arena Wade has called home for his entire professional career.

These joints will be releasing at $145.

What do you think?

