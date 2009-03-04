Following Big Baby For A Day

Whoever is the Sports Editor at The Boston Globe, thank you. Being a writer, it’s not often that you get to interact with an NBA player out of the locker room or organized NBA setting, so when the opportunity presents itself you always take full advantage of it.

I don’t want to give away too much, as the pictures speak two thousand words, but a day with Big Baby somehow involved a manicure/pedicure, a fruit bowl and two chicken wrap sandwiches washed down by a Diet Coke (passing on the chocolate muffins) and a discussion surrounding the wickedness of Lady Macbeth.

Check out the pics HERE.

Source: The Boston Globe