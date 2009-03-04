Following Big Baby For A Day

#Boston Celtics
03.04.09 9 years ago 29 Comments
Big Baby at home with his dog, Duke (photo. Stan Grossfeld)

Whoever is the Sports Editor at The Boston Globe, thank you. Being a writer, it’s not often that you get to interact with an NBA player out of the locker room or organized NBA setting, so when the opportunity presents itself you always take full advantage of it.

I don’t want to give away too much, as the pictures speak two thousand words, but a day with Big Baby somehow involved a manicure/pedicure, a fruit bowl and two chicken wrap sandwiches washed down by a Diet Coke (passing on the chocolate muffins) and a discussion surrounding the wickedness of Lady Macbeth.

Check out the pics HERE.

Source: The Boston Globe

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBig BabyBOSTON CELTICSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP