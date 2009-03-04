Following Big Baby For A Day

Whoever is the Sports Editor at The Boston Globe, thank you. Being a writer, it’s not often that you get to interact with an NBA player out of the locker room or organized NBA setting, so when the opportunity presents itself you always take full advantage of it.
I don’t want to give away too much, as the pictures speak two thousand words, but a day with Big Baby somehow involved a manicure/pedicure, a fruit bowl and two chicken wrap sandwiches washed down by a Diet Coke (passing on the chocolate muffins) and a discussion surrounding the wickedness of Lady Macbeth.
Check out the pics HERE.
Source: The Boston Globe
This guy definitely plays for the other squad, that only means more shorties for the rest of us
lol @ George yaaaamon mo girls for us
shit everytime i see this dude i get the “why him not me” feeling
Somethin’ just ain’t right about this cat…I mean, if dude is gay, then he’s gay…but he’s definitely got more than a few screws loose
how many fags you know can bench 415 and would even go near Shaq let alone throw a slam&pin move on O’Neal? The guy is definately a little out there . . . what would be funny is to watch you call him gay to his face and then have him pick you up and do the slam&pin move; crushing you like a toothpick.
There are many straight men out there who get mani & pedi cures.
LOL whatever D.H.!! You know when he wrestled with Shaq, that was the happiest day of his life!
Paulie Walnuts off Sopranos is one bad mother and he would manis on the regular. He’d even get the gloss, to make them nails shine.
I wondered about this dude being a fruit some time ago. I kinda threw it off when DIME printed up something about being in the locker room and Big Baby lookin or gawkin at some girls booty.
Now after this…this read right here…this read right here ni%%%!
I am back on this dude is more than likely a fruit who prolly play for both teams.
Manis and Pedis are for females straight up and down. Sorry guess my pops raised me stone-age like or something but wearing earrings (1 or 2), manis and pedis are all for girls.
wow why does he have to be gay a man cant get a pedicure or manicure he has to accept busted up ran down feet like grow up jay z get manicures okay…….now lets call him gay exactly grow up and stop with this kiddy attitude kanyes gay cause he wear a pink shirt now we dictate colors men can wear like come on but when cam did it its cool stop being followers be men matterfact ill advice alot of you to go to church and accept god as your saviour and then he can show you what a man is
Yo e…we ain’t sayin he’s gay just cause of the manis and pedis…seriously it’s the way dude carries himself and all that. Anyone remember the pic he took with the championship trophy?! That was mad fruity even if he was just trying to be funny (which he wasn’t, imo)
See for yourself:
[llnw.image.cbslocal.com]
“Manicures and pedicures are gay.” That’s what YOU guys say.
All I know is I’ve known a lot of guys with gross feet… but the guy I’m dating is NOT one of them. LOL– What’s wrong with grooming? Especially with how much money and free time these players have? My mom owns a spa, and she has plenty of male clients who aren’t gay.
You think that’s crazy, you shoulda seen the time he wrestled John Amaechi at my house
I read a few days ago that there are whispers about tim duncan being gay. wouldn’t surprise me either…
I’m actually a little more concerned for the safety of that dog. I mean, it could get sat on and not be found for weeks.
Kerm I agree it’s the his whole style and all. Dude just don’t come off right. He need to get more testoserone (sp) or something.
Anyway I never said Manicures or pedicures are gay, I just said they are for girls, which they were originally started as from where I stand.
I missed how those and earrings suddenly became cool for guys lol it’s all funny to me (no pun intended).
You can have nice looking feet without getting a mani or pedi. A dude gettin his nails painted, fingers or toes, lol just ain’t right to me. I dont care if it is clear lol.
It’s for giiiiiirrrllsss!
Dag, I made a funny John Amaechi reference and it got BLOCKED by DIME!! LOL…maybe the fact that I put “Michael Jackson” as the commenter’s name took it over the top.
@ DH,
What does benching 415 lbs have to do with him being on the rainbow roster? Is there like a cut off mark or something, like if he could only lift 350 lbs then he’s gay but since he can lift more he’s not? I dont understand your logic.
And its not just the manis and pedis, this picture and even the one with him and Championship trophy where he’s got his feet in the air, gaydar meter is detecting a trend here. Him being gay has nothing to do with how much he can lift or how well he can play ball.
LOL
“mad fruity”
“rainbow roster”
hes a tad gay because of how he carries himself and that bitch cryin he did because garnett yelled at him but no because of the pedis and shit he gets
I know that little dog he got is some gay ass Paris Hilton shit.
I like the picture of him and his dog
I guess that’s his main bitch
other than ray-ray
doc not only that but he got the dog some sweater shit also
his dog’s name is Duke
pronounced Dick
seems there are alot of haters here today. so what if he’s a bit weird (in your eyes anyways)… does if affect your life? so much hating… ya’ll sound like jealous lovers… wish you were living his life instead of your own
I don’t think he is homosexual, but metro for sure. whatever guys, stop being so offended . . . he’s not like he sleeps with dead monkeys wearing joan collins style wigs and make up.
Dude is def more sensitive than others, but I guess that’s how he was raised — raised to express himself instead of trying to be all ‘macho’ 24/7. Some people are just into that.
When you are known in professional circles as ‘big baby’ there’s gotta be some level of pampering involved. john amaechi was (well, is?) gay. but he didn’t cry on tv or do funny poses and stuff. at the same time, he never said “look at it, dave. touch it” either . . . that was tatted up, NYC center eddie curry.
you can be straight and ‘playful/childish’.
that said, i would keep my children away from big baby at all times.
A grown ass man getting manicures and petticures
WTF is wrong with you man?
sometimes that guy just likes to feel pretty, I guess.
Insight-playing 82+ games a year. Your doggs wrapped in tape covered with thick sock as you pound 250+ pounds up and down the court. An ingrown toenail a hangnail or any other nail related issue can bring you to a screeching stop. Pedicures don’t have to involve polishing, just detailed grooming. You will be amazed by the number of professionals who get peds. So do you think Ray Lewis is gay???
NOW I KNOW WHY HE CRIED WHNE KG TALKED TO HIM LIKE A GROWN MAN.
Interesting discussion. I have thought he may be gay for awhile, not based on mani’s and pedi’s because those are quite common, but there have been other things that he has done, different pics, the crying, his dog in a sweater, grown ass man being called “big baby”, that make him seem that way. Not saying it’s a bad thing, just pointing out some of the obvious things.
With that being said, if that is what he chooses to do, then so be it. Maybe he’ll be the first to come out as a current player.